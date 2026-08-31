Senior Iranian source says latest hostilities with US are a 'limited' confrontation

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 31-08-2026 19:02 IST
Senior Iranian source says latest hostilities with US are a 'limited' confrontation

Hostilities ​that ​flared overnight between ‌the United ​States and Iran remain ‌a "limited and contained confrontation", a senior Iranian source told Reuters on Monday, ‌adding that Tehran was ‌ready to deliver a harsh response if attacked again.

The source, who ⁠has ​direct ⁠knowledge of Iranian decision-making and declined ⁠to be named, said that ​conditions in the Strait of ⁠Hormuz "will become worse for vessels ⁠that violate" ​rules set by Tehran for passage through ⁠the waterway, adding that no target ⁠in ⁠the region was beyond Tehran's reach.

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