Syria signs agreement with UAE developer Arada for $7 billion real estate project

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 31-08-2026 19:04 IST
Syria signs agreement with UAE developer Arada for $7 billion real estate project

UAE ​developer Arada signed ‌an agreement with ​the Syrian Sovereign Fund on Monday to build a real estate ‌project valued at $7 billion, the Syrian state news agency reported.

The project, which will be Arada's first in Syria, ‌will include residential complexes and health, education and entertainment ‌facilities, the agency said. The deal with Arada, which is backed by Gulf royals, comes as Syria seeks warmer ties with ⁠the ​UAE, which ⁠has moved more slowly than other Gulf countries in expanding ⁠ties with the new Syrian government, led by President Ahmed ​al-Sharaa.

Damascus has been seeking foreign investment to support ⁠an economy devastated by more than a decade of war ⁠and ​Western sanctions, most of which were lifted. It has signed billions of dollars' worth of deals ⁠and memoranda of understanding with Gulf investors, including companies from ⁠Saudi Arabia ⁠and Qatar, as well as U.S. companies.

TRENDING

1
Prediction market startup Kalshi permanently bans ex-US lawmaker Santos from trading

Prediction market startup Kalshi permanently bans ex-US lawmaker Santos from...

Global
2
Trescothick happy with England pace attack's development, says won't "ease off the gas" at Edgbaston against Pakistan

Trescothick happy with England pace attack's development, says won't "ease o...

Global
3
Bessent says goal of U.S. sanctions is to get Iran to 'come to the table' 

Bessent says goal of U.S. sanctions is to get Iran to 'come to the table' 

Global
4
Gautam Adani calls for new credit framework to assess India's large infrastructure platforms

Gautam Adani calls for new credit framework to assess India's large infrastr...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Morocco Wants to Be More Than a Green Export Hub: Can Chinese Investment Deliver?

Why One-Size-Fits-All Climate Policy Fails Across the BRICS Economies

Virtual Reality Feels Easier to Navigate When Headsets Show More of the Ground Below

Protecting More Than Lungs: New ICU Eye Care Plan Tackles Hidden Risks of Prone Ventilation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026