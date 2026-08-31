Canadian alleged NATO spy to remain in custody, Belgian prosecutor says

A Canadian woman accused ‌of spying while working as an intern at NATO's military headquarters in Belgium will remain in ‌custody, the Belgian Federal Prosecutor's Office said ‌on Monday in a statement. The Belgian Chamber of Indictments said it had decided to extend the suspect's ⁠pretrial ​detention ⁠by one month.

The woman, identified by sources as ⁠Claire Z., was arrested last month on suspicion ​of espionage on behalf of a third country ⁠and of membership of a criminal organisation. The woman ⁠worked ​as an intern at NATO's Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, or SHAPE, ⁠in the Belgian city of Mons.

Claire Z.'s lawyer did ⁠not ⁠immediately reply to an emailed request for comment.