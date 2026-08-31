Canadian alleged NATO spy to remain in custody, Belgian prosecutor says

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2026 21:36 IST | Created: 31-08-2026 21:36 IST
Canadian alleged NATO spy to remain in custody, Belgian prosecutor says

A Canadian woman accused ‌of spying while working as an intern at NATO's military headquarters in Belgium will remain in ‌custody, the Belgian Federal Prosecutor's Office said ‌on Monday in a statement. The Belgian Chamber of Indictments said it had decided to extend the suspect's ⁠pretrial ​detention ⁠by one month.

The woman, identified by sources as ⁠Claire Z., was arrested last month on suspicion ​of espionage on behalf of a third country ⁠and of membership of a criminal organisation. The woman ⁠worked ​as an intern at NATO's Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, or SHAPE, ⁠in the Belgian city of Mons.

Claire Z.'s lawyer did ⁠not ⁠immediately reply to an emailed request for comment.

TRENDING

1
No proposal to lease profitable HPTDC units to private firms: Himachal Govt

No proposal to lease profitable HPTDC units to private firms: Himachal Govt

India
2
'Positive developments' expected after IMF mission to Senegal, source says

'Positive developments' expected after IMF mission to Senegal, source says

Global
3
Sugar distribution deadline extended till September 3 under PDS in Gujarat

Sugar distribution deadline extended till September 3 under PDS in Gujarat

India
4
Two dead in Grand Canyon after flash flood, park service says

Two dead in Grand Canyon after flash flood, park service says

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Morocco Wants to Be More Than a Green Export Hub: Can Chinese Investment Deliver?

Why One-Size-Fits-All Climate Policy Fails Across the BRICS Economies

Virtual Reality Feels Easier to Navigate When Headsets Show More of the Ground Below

Protecting More Than Lungs: New ICU Eye Care Plan Tackles Hidden Risks of Prone Ventilation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026