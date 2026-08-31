Canadian alleged NATO spy to remain in custody, Belgian prosecutor says
A Canadian woman accused of spying while working as an intern at NATO's military headquarters in Belgium will remain in custody, the Belgian Federal Prosecutor's Office said on Monday in a statement. The Belgian Chamber of Indictments said it had decided to extend the suspect's pretrial detention by one month.
The woman, identified by sources as Claire Z., was arrested last month on suspicion of espionage on behalf of a third country and of membership of a criminal organisation. The woman worked as an intern at NATO's Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, or SHAPE, in the Belgian city of Mons.
Claire Z.'s lawyer did not immediately reply to an emailed request for comment.