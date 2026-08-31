Sweden signs French warship order to boost its defence

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2026 21:47 IST | Created: 31-08-2026 21:47 IST
Sweden signs French warship order to boost its defence

Sweden signed ​an order for four Naval ‌Group frigates ​during a ceremony in Stockholm on Monday attended by French President Emmanuel Macron ‌and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

Sweden, NATO's newest member, is racing to build up its military strength after Russia's invasion of Ukraine ‌in 2022 prompted the country to abandon its long-held policy of neutrality. European ‌governments more generally have increased defence spending in response to pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump and increased doubt they can rely on U.S. support.

"France ⁠and ​Sweden in ⁠the European Union and in NATO show that European sovereignty is being built ⁠together," Macron said. He said Sweden's order "strengthens the industrial and technological basis of ​European defence at a time when Europeans must take greater ⁠responsibility for their own security and consolidate NATO's European pillar."

In May, Sweden ⁠said ​it would order the vessels from the French company in a $4 billion deal that will triple its air defence capacity. The ⁠first of the four new frigates, which will be the Swedish navy's ⁠biggest ships, ⁠is expected to be delivered in 2030.

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