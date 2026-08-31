"Iran is officially a Failed Nation. IT IS DEAD": Trump accuses Tehran of killing "their protestors"

US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) termed Iran a "failed nation" and called for its leadership to be tried for war crimes, alleging that Iranian authorities have killed over 100,000 protesters. Writing on Truth Social, President Trump relaunched a scathing critique of Tehran's economic, political, and military standing.

"Iran is officially a Failed Nation. IT IS DEAD! They have no Navy, they have no Air Force, they have no currency, they are not paying their soldiers or police, Inflation is at 300%, and their leadership is in total disarray and incapable of properly representing the country," Trump wrote. Continuing his statement, Trump alleged that Tehran relies on disinformation and force to maintain control over its populace, citing the "killing of protestors" in the Islamic Republic.

"The only thing they have is FAKE NEWS from the USA, a willingness to kill their protesters (now over 100,000 people dead. They must be tried for war crimes against humanity!), and a good line of "BULLSHIT." Thank you for your attention to this matter!" he added. Earlier in the day, Trump reiterated his stance that Iran "cannot have a nuclear weapon", asserting that Tehran would use such a weapon against Israel and could pose a wider threat to the Middle East, Europe and the United States.

Speaking to Fox News on "Sunday Night in America", Trump said, "Iran is a number one leading state sponsor of terror. You've heard that many times, in the whole world. They cannot have a nuclear weapon." Following the US strike, Iran claimed to have launched ballistic missiles at two US air bases in Jordan, Press TV reported.

On the other hand, the Iranian Army claimed that it carried out drone strikes targeting helicopter and troop positions at the Al Minhad airbase in the United Arab Emirates. According to a statement issued by the Iranian Army, the operation was launched "from early Monday morning, in response to the recent aggression by the aggressor enemy and in retaliation for the martyrdom of the brave personnel of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps and innocent Iranian compatriots on Larak Island, the Islamic Republic of Iran's Army targeted the locations of the helicopters and forces of the child-killing US military at the Al Minhad base in the UAE by launching dozens of attack drones."

The Iranian semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported that the Al Minhad facility serves as a vital logistics hub for supporting and transporting foreign forces. The army further stated its preparedness to guarantee national security until regional threats are neutralised, issuing a warning that it will "avenge the blood of all the martyrs of the imposed war from the American terrorist forces."

This development follows earlier retaliatory declarations by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) regarding US military positions across the region. US Central Command spokesperson Tim Hawkins stated that "Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces were observed preparing to launch rockets with sea mines into the Strait of Hormuz," noting that operations aim to safeguard commercial transit through the waterway, as reported by CBS News.

The IRGC reported multiple casualties among military personnel and civilians following Sunday night's operation on Larak Island, which it attributed to US and Israeli action. (ANI)