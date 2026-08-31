Zelenskiy, Trump's envoys discuss Ukraine visit and peace efforts

​Ukrainian President ‌Volodymyr Zelenskiy said ​on Monday he held a "detailed and constructive" call ‌with U.S. President Donald Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, and that the sides ‌were working to finalize dates for their ‌visit to Ukraine aimed at advancing peace efforts.

"I also informed them about the situation ⁠on ​the battlefield, where ⁠Russia's gains have been sparse and at the cost ⁠of huge losses, and about the ​strikes," he said in a post on Telegram. "We ⁠shall see what the U.S. President's representatives manage ⁠to ​achieve. September could bring about a lot of changes. And we, together ⁠with our partners, must do everything we can ⁠to protect ⁠people," Zelenskiy also said.