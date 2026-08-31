Germany says it is unacceptable that journalists are barred from G20 finance meeting in US

German ​Finance Minister ​Lars Klingbeil said ‌on Monday ​it was unacceptable that some journalists had ‌been barred from attending a G20 finance ministers' and central bankers' meeting in ‌Asheville, North Carolina. "I consider it unacceptable ‌for journalists — or entire newsrooms — to be excluded," he told reporters at the meeting.

The ⁠U.S. ​government ⁠refused to allow reporters from the New York ⁠Times, the Wall Street Journal and ​Bloomberg to attend the meeting of G20 ⁠finance ministers and central bankers. "I am ⁠an ​absolute advocate of a free and independent press," Klingbeil said. "I believe ⁠the press has an entirely legitimate interest ⁠in ⁠reporting openly and freely on this G20 meeting."