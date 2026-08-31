Germany says it is unacceptable that journalists are barred from G20 finance meeting in US
German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil said on Monday it was unacceptable that some journalists had been barred from attending a G20 finance ministers' and central bankers' meeting in Asheville, North Carolina. "I consider it unacceptable for journalists — or entire newsrooms — to be excluded," he told reporters at the meeting.
The U.S. government refused to allow reporters from the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg to attend the meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bankers. "I am an absolute advocate of a free and independent press," Klingbeil said. "I believe the press has an entirely legitimate interest in reporting openly and freely on this G20 meeting."