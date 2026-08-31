German minister says there is no return to normality with Russia
German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil said on Monday the situation with Russia was not "normal", even if Moscow was participating in G20 finance meetings hosted by the U.S. in Asheville, North Carolina.
"People are dying every day, we have just seen another escalation in the attacks," Klingbeil said. "You cannot simply return to normality." Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and representatives of the Russian Central Bank are attending the meetings of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors.
"I find the signal sent by receiving the Russian finance minister here quite troubling," Klingbeil told reporters in Asheville. "I would have wanted greater clarity from the American side that he should not be received here as a normal guest."