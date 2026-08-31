German minister says there is no return to normality with Russia

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2026 22:25 IST | Created: 31-08-2026 22:25 IST
German minister says there is no return to normality with Russia

German ​Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil ‌said on ​Monday the situation with Russia was ‌not "normal", even if Moscow was participating in G20 finance meetings hosted by the U.S. ‌in Asheville, North Carolina.

"People are dying ‌every day, we have just seen another escalation in the attacks," Klingbeil said. "You cannot simply return ⁠to ​normality." Russian ⁠Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and representatives of the ⁠Russian Central Bank are attending the meetings ​of G20 finance ministers and central bank ⁠governors.

"I find the signal sent by receiving ⁠the ​Russian finance minister here quite troubling," Klingbeil told reporters in Asheville. "I would ⁠have wanted greater clarity from the American side ⁠that ⁠he should not be received here as a normal guest."

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