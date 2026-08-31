Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Yankees pound rival Red Sox 16-1 to take season series

Heliot Ramos delivered his biggest hit for his new team when his three-run homer ​capped a five-run fifth inning and helped the New York Yankees roll to a 16-1 victory over the visiting Boston Red Sox ​on Sunday afternoon. The Yankees won for the 10th time in 14 games and moved ‌four ​games ahead of the Red Sox for the AL's top wild-card spot. New York also won seven of the 13 meetings to secure the season series and the tiebreaker should the rivals finish tied at the end of the regular season.

NFL trade roundup: Falcons add DT Gervon Dexter Sr. from Bears

The Atlanta Falcons acquired defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. from the Chicago Bears in exchange for cornerback Clark Phillips III and a fifth-round ‌draft pick Sunday. The 24-year-old Dexter, who was a starter for Chicago the last two seasons, recorded 44 tackles and six sacks in 17 games (all starts) last season. The 6-foot-6, 326-pounder totaled 115 tackles and 13.5 sacks in 49 career games (33 starts) since being selected by the Bears in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

LIV Golf prepares for bankruptcy filing in September, FT reports

LIV Golf may file for bankruptcy protection as soon as the week of September 7, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing people briefed on the negotiations. Last week, the professional men's golf league said it had laid off most of ‌its workforce while it continued to secure funding for its next phase, with financial backing from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) set to expire.

Soccer-Argentina's Messi ends international career

Lionel Messi, who captained Argentina to World Cup victory in 2022 and the final in 2026, is retiring from international football, he ‌said on Monday. The record eight-times Ballon d'Or winner is his country's record appearance-maker and scorer with 125 goals in 207 games, having transformed a complicated relationship with the national team into a story of redemption and triumph.

Tennis-Gauff, Zverev hope to live up to high expectations at US Open

The U.S. Open's first round continues on Tuesday as top seed Alexander Zverev looks to continue a stellar run of form that has seen him win the French Open and reach the final at Wimbledon this year. Mirra Andreeva, who also triumphed at Roland Garros in June, will be in action as well, while former champion Coco Gauff launches her bid to win her home Grand Slam again.

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day two

Highlights of the second day at U.S. ⁠Open on Monday (times GMT): 1607 ​MUCHOVA MOVES ONTO SECOND ROUND

NFL roster cuts: Teams get down to 53 players

National ⁠Football League clubs had until 6 p.m. ET Sunday to trim their rosters to 53 players, with several notable cuts among the day's roster shuffling. --Former first-round draft pick Marcus Davenport was released by the Chicago Bears.

Tennis-Djokovic falls in US Open first round, Medvedev and Pegula advance

Novak Djokovic made his earliest exit at a Grand Slam in more than two decades ⁠as the Serb succumbed to injury and illness in a shock first-round defeat by unseeded Argentine Mariano Navone at the U.S. Open on Sunday. The 39-year-old had arrived at Flushing Meadows with the aim of winning a fifth title and a record 25th major crown overall but crashed out 7-6(5) 5-7 4-6 6-2 6-1 to send shockwaves ​through the final Grand Slam of the year.

Aaron Donald ends retirement, rejoins Rams

The Los Angeles Rams defense will now feature two players who have combined to win five NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards. The Rams announced on Sunday that defensive tackle Aaron Donald ⁠has ended his retirement and will return to the only team he played for over 10 spectacular seasons. The contract terms were not disclosed, though multiple reports say it's a one-year, $20 million deal with playoff incentives.

Loaded field set for Players Era tourney in Las Vegas

Defending national champion UCLA and runner-up South Carolina headline a loaded field for the 2026 Players Era Women's ⁠Basketball ​Showcase set for Dec. 19-20 in Las Vegas. Fellow Final Four participant Texas along with Duke, Southern California and Notre Dame are also participating in the six-game event at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, airing on ESPN and ESPN2.

World No. 1 Nelly Korda not among WTGL's Season 1 rosters

The inaugural WTGL season will tee off without the world's top-ranked women's golfer. Nelly Korda was not among the 25 players named to the five team rosters unveiled Monday for the tech-infused indoor golf competition.

Venus Williams reflects on 'insane evening' at U.S. Open

At age 46, Venus Williams was not ready to ⁠contemplate her future following a "completely insane evening" at the U.S. Open. She could be forgiven for being too tired to have such a conversation after losing a hard-fought battle with Sofia Kenin in a first-round match that didn't begin until 12:13 a.m. ET on Monday -- the latest start ⁠in tournament history.

Soccer-No fairytale ending, but Messi leaves defining legacy for Argentina

Lionel Messi brought ⁠down the curtain on his extraordinary international career on Monday, announcing his retirement soon after inspiring Argentina to within one victory of a second successive World Cup triumph. At 39, two decades after first appearing on football’s biggest stage, Messi walked away having long since repaired a complicated relationship with his country that once threatened to define his career.

Kelsey Plum out for season; A'ja Wilson also out for Team USA

Kelsey Plum's season with the Phoenix ‌Mercury has come to an end -- and her participation ‌with the U.S. women's basketball team in the 2026 FIBA Women's World Cup is over before it began. Plum, who is dealing with an injury ​to her lower left leg, posted the news Monday on social media.