HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day two
Highlights of the second day at U.S. Open on Monday (times GMT):
1707 SABALENKA BEATS OSORIO Top seed Aryna Sabalenka kicked off her title defence with a 6-2 6-4 win over Camila Osorio.
1607 MUCHOVA MOVES ONTO SECOND ROUND Wimbledon finalist Karolina Muchova brushed aside Sinja Kraus as the Czech seventh seed won 6-3 6-0 in their first-round match.
1500 PLAY BEGINS Play began in New York under cloudy skies, with the temperature around 23 degrees Celcius.
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Ruud pulls out of US Open with back injury U.S. OPEN ORDER OF PLAY ON MONDAY (prefix number denotes seeding):
ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (1530 GMT/1130 ET) 1-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus) v Camila Osorio (Colombia)
Roman Safiullin (Russia) v 2-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) 8-Ben Shelton (U.S.) v Tallon Griekspoor (Netherlands)
13-Naomi Osaka (Japan) v Anastasia Zakharova (Russia) LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM (1500 GMT/1100 ET)
Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) v 10-Arthur Fils (France) Ashlyn Krueger (U.S.) v 10-Amanda Anisimova (U.S.)
8-Iga Swiatek (Poland) v Wang Xiyu (China) Martin Damm (U.S.) v 11-Frances Tiafoe (U.S.)