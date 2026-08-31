Bond yields rose and stocks fell on ‌Monday ​as oil prices jumped with a resumption of military clashes between the U.S. and Iran adding to worries about inflation. U.S. President Donald Trump was quoted on Monday as promising to "hit them hard" after Iran launched missiles overnight at two U.S. air bases ‌in Jordan in response to a U.S. attack on Iran's Larak Island.

U.S. crude rose 2.54% to $85.51 a barrel and Brent climbed to $90.34 per barrel, up 2.54% on the day. That kept alive the risk of further interest rate increases from major central banks. Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh's speech at Jackson Hole on Friday boosted bets on a September Fed interest ‌rate rise.

Fed funds futures traders are now pricing in 64% odds of a September rate hike, up from around 35% before Warsh’s comments on Friday. The European ‌Central Bank is widely expected to hike rates when it meets on September 9 and 10. Longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields were higher, with the yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note up 3.8 basis points at 4.764%, its highest since January 15, 2025. Earlier, Japan's 2-year government bond yield rose to a 31-year high, while German and French 2-year bond yields also climbed.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 356.59 ⁠points, or ​0.67%, to 53,203.40, the S&P 500 fell 37.75 ⁠points, or 0.49%, to 7,674.22 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 103.71 points, or 0.39%, to 26,298.72. "It's a market now that's really beginning to feel the weight of climbing yields," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist ⁠at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

In addition, he said, the market is about to enter September, "which is usually a rather tough month for stocks." The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.6% ​at 651.1 points on the day, with trading volumes subdued as London markets were closed for a bank holiday.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe fell 5.01 ⁠points, or 0.43%, to 1,148.15. Friday's U.S. August payrolls report and consumer price data due on September 11 will be key to determining whether the Fed moves as early as next month.

Economists expect payrolls to increase ⁠by ​58,000 after July's shock decline of 23,000, with unemployment holding at 4.1%. A significantly weaker outcome would likely be needed to materially reduce expectations of a September rate hike. The dollar edged lower as traders awaited the jobs data.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, fell ⁠0.21% to 99.43, with the euro up 0.26% at $1.1614. Against the Japanese yen, the dollar weakened 0.21% to 159.71. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Sunday that recent yen ⁠moves had been "pretty well contained" and that ⁠he expected Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda to "do the right thing" on monetary policy.

Inflation and interest rates are expected to dominate discussions when G20 finance ministers and central bankers meet in North Carolina on Monday and Tuesday. Spot gold fell 0.45% to $4,432.84 an ounce.