UPDATE 1-Trump says he is reviewing US position on Falkland Islands

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2026 02:12 IST | Created: 01-09-2026 02:12 IST
UPDATE 1-Trump says he is reviewing US position on Falkland Islands

U.S. President Donald Trump said he was reviewing ‌the United States' position on the Falkland Islands, the remote British-ruled archipelago in the South Atlantic. "I ‌always review every position. That's just ‌one of many," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office when asked about the islands' sovereignty.

Trump did ⁠not ​signal if ⁠the review would change the United States' position on ⁠sovereignty, which has generally avoided taking sides since ​1982. Argentina, led by Trump-ally Javier Milei, ⁠has also claimed sovereignty over the islands.

A potential U.S. ⁠shift ​was included among a range of options considered by the Pentagon earlier ⁠this year to pressure NATO allies it believes failed ⁠to ⁠support U.S. military operations in the war with Iran.

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