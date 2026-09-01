Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Singer D4vd, charged with ​murdering and dismembering teen, dismisses lawyer

The musician D4vd, ​facing trial on charges that he ‌stabbed and dismembered ​a 14-year-old girl who threatened to expose their secret relationship, replaced his defense team on Monday with the Los Angeles public defender's office. D4vd, 21, whose real name ‌is David Anthony Burke, appeared in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday. The appearance came a month after Judge Charlaine Olmedo found probable cause to order him to stand trial following a days-long proceeding in which prosecutors offered graphic testimony and ‌gruesome crime-scene photos as evidence.

Galliano and the Met call off 2027 exhibition following backlash

Fashion designer John Galliano and ‌New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art have scrapped a planned 2027 retrospective in his honor after an outcry over plans to honor a designer whose career was derailed by antisemitic remarks. “After much reflection and discussion with The Met and all those involved, I have decided, with great sadness, ⁠that ​it is best for the exhibition ⁠not to take place at this time,” Galliano said in a joint statement with the museum that he also posted on Instagram.

Sony, Warner ⁠Music sue Anthropic over songs used in AI training

The music publishing branches of Sony Music and Warner Music have sued Anthropic in ​California federal court for allegedly misusing their copyrighted song compositions to train its Claude AI models. Sony and Warner ⁠said in the complaint, filed on Friday, that Anthropic pirated hundreds of song lyrics and sheet music from The Beatles, Taylor Swift, Michael Jackson ⁠and hundreds ​of other artists to train Claude to respond to human prompts.

Ex-gang leader went 'hunting' for Tupac after nephew's beating, jury hears

An ex-gang leader enraged by the beating of his nephew led a crew of men who hunted ⁠down and killed Tupac Shakur, a prosecutor told jurors on Monday during closing arguments in the murder trial over the ⁠killing of the hip-hop ⁠legend. Duane "Keffe D" Davis, 63, is charged in Nevada's Clark County with a single count of murder using a deadly weapon and has pleaded not guilty. His trial, entering its ‌third week, ‌is the culmination of a decades-long case that became emblematic of ​violence permeating 1990s rap culture.