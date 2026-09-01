Reuters Science News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2026 02:27 IST | Created: 01-09-2026 02:27 IST
Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

NASA launches ​powerful Roman Space Telescope, a spy satellite turned ​to the stars

NASA began a ‌new mission ​to probe some of the biggest mysteries in astrophysics and cosmology with the launch on Sunday of the U.S. space agency's new flagship ‌astronomical observatory, a repurposed spy satellite that will capture panoramic views of the cosmos. The Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, a roughly $4 billion project, was carried aloft from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, aboard ‌a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket through blue skies just after sunrise. Its mission is planned for five ‌years, though NASA said the telescope may have enough fuel for five additional years.

Researchers defend older age of key archaeological site in Chile

Two groups of researchers are defending the view that the Monte Verde archaeological site in Chile was occupied ⁠by ​ancient hunter-gatherers about 14,500 years ⁠ago after another study indicated it was much younger — a debate with major implications for understanding the initial peopling of the ⁠Americas. This creek valley site, located in southern Chile about 36 miles (58 km) from the Pacific coast, was discovered in ​the 1970s. The scientific testing announced in 1997 that concluded that people were present at this ⁠locale deep in South America about 14,500 years ago suggested a much earlier arrival for humans in the New World than ⁠had ​been believed at the time.

Coral bleaching occurring too frequently for reefs to recover, scientists say

Coral reefs are experiencing bleaching events so frequently that they no longer have time to recover before the ⁠next one strikes, with global coral cover now well below normal levels and at risk of irreversible decline, ⁠scientists said on ⁠Monday. The world's coral reefs sustain a quarter of all marine life, make coastlines more resilient and provide food and livelihoods for millions of people, but their ‌survival has ‌been threatened by pollution and increasingly frequent mass bleaching ​caused by soaring ocean heat.

TRENDING

1
US Army Secretary Driscoll tenders resignation, source says

US Army Secretary Driscoll tenders resignation, source says

Global
2
UK steps up pressure on Russian sanctions evasion network, doubles penalties for breaches

UK steps up pressure on Russian sanctions evasion network, doubles penalties...

Global
3
GLP-1 weight loss drugs effective even at low starter doses

GLP-1 weight loss drugs effective even at low starter doses

Global
4
Supreme Court lets Trump's White House ballroom construction continue

Supreme Court lets Trump's White House ballroom construction continue

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Plastic Bans to AI Sorting: Why the Solutions Still Don’t Add Up

Morocco Wants to Be More Than a Green Export Hub: Can Chinese Investment Deliver?

Why One-Size-Fits-All Climate Policy Fails Across the BRICS Economies

Virtual Reality Feels Easier to Navigate When Headsets Show More of the Ground Below

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