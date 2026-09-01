Nepal flood: Market in Trishuli region devastated amid heavy property damage, rescue ops continue in Nuwakot

The rescue operations in Bidur of Nuwakot in Nepal continue, with the army evacuating people from the region after the devastating flood that hit Rasuwa on August 26 and left 939 people dead.

ANI | Updated: 01-09-2026 10:05 IST | Created: 01-09-2026 10:05 IST
Nepal flood: Market in Trishuli region devastated amid heavy property damage, rescue ops continue in Nuwakot
Aftermath of flood in the Trishuli region of Nepal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The rescue operations in Bidur of Nuwakot in Nepal continue, with the army evacuating people from the region after the devastating flood that hit Rasuwa on August 26 and left 939 people dead. Several shops in a market in the Trishuli region were destroyed as the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli river systems were hit by the flood.

A poultry farm owner, Ramakrisha, told ANI, "We live here and had a poultry farm. We lost a consignment of 420 sacks. We jumped and saved ourselves. There has been significant loss. We will get the car repaired, but the 22,000-bird poultry farm was taken away by the flood. We will have to restart our business to repay the loans." Nuwakot has been among the severely affected districts with 95 people dead, according to Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction & Management Authority (NDRRMA).

So far, 279 bodies have been recovered from Chitwan, 216 from Nawalparasi East, 168 from Nawalparasi West, 65 from Gorkha, 55 from Dhading, 38 from Tanahun, and 23 from Rasuwa. A total of 3,925 people are missing, as per the NDRRMA, which includes 592 foreign nationals.

So far, 11,379 people have been rescued. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday informed that 158 Indian citizens had been evacuated safely from Nepal so far. According to NDRRMA, 279 people were injured.

UNICEF had estimated that around 17,000 children needed humanitarian assistance following the August 26 flood, which had so far left more than 900 people dead and hundreds missing. The UN agency had appealed for USD 17.2 million to sustain the emergency response and support early recovery until the full extent of the needs was assessed. Search and relief operations had continued across the worst-affected districts of Rasuwa, Nuwakot, and Dhading. (ANI)

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