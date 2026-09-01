Novartis pauses autoimmune cell therapy studies after deaths, WSJ reports

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2026 10:07 IST | Created: 01-09-2026 10:07 IST
Novartis pauses autoimmune cell therapy studies after deaths, WSJ reports

Novartis paused eight clinical ​trials of an ‌experimental therapy ​targeting autoimmune and neurological disorders in late August, after three patients died, the ‌Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

The Swiss pharmaceutical company temporarily halted the studies after learning of three fatal cases of ‌a severe immune response, the report said, citing a ‌spokesman. It wasn’t immediately clear when the deaths occurred. The experimental treatment is called chimeric antigen receptor T-cell, or CAR-T.

CAR-T therapies modify a patient's ⁠immune ​cells to recognize a ⁠specific target and destroy cancer cells. Novartis is conducting “a comprehensive review ⁠of the observed safety events,” the spokesman told WSJ, describing the fatal ​immune response as a known safety risk in CAR-T ⁠therapies.

According to the report, the company said it is working with independent ⁠safety ​boards overseeing each paused study and sharing what it knows with regulators. Bristol-Myers Squibb had also paused similar ⁠trials of its CAR-T treatment in autoimmune disorders as a precautionary measure, ⁠the ⁠newspaper said.

Novartis and BMY did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

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