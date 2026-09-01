Tennis-Osaka brings style and steel for wining start to US Open

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2026 10:20 IST | Created: 01-09-2026 10:20 IST
Tennis-Osaka brings style and steel for wining start to US Open

Naomi Osaka unveiled another bold Grand Slam ​walk-on outfit at the U.S. Open on Monday ​before the two-time champion battled to ‌a ​7-6(6) 7-6(3) victory over unseeded Russian Anastasia Zakharova to reach the second round.

Osaka has been the fashion highlight of this year's majors and entered Arthur Ashe Stadium ‌in a hooded tunic featuring patchwork-style panels adorned with press clippings from past tournament appearances and a billowing white tulle train. At Wimbledon, she paid tribute to her Japanese heritage with a kimono-inspired ensemble featuring a traditional kanzashi hair ornament ‌before changing into a white Nike playing kit.

At Roland Garros, she arrived in a black Kevin Germanier skirt ‌and competed in a layered yellow, brown and gold outfit inspired by the Eiffel Tower's nighttime sparkle. Her look at the Australian Open took its cues from a jellyfish.

Competing at Flushing Meadows in an Allen Iverson-inspired outfit, the four-time Grand Slam champion looked set for a straightforward ⁠victory after ​racing into a 4-1 lead, ⁠only for world number 101 Zakharova to force a tiebreak. "It's my tribute to Iverson," Osaka said of the NBA Hall of Famer. "I ⁠really like him a lot.

"Nike said basketball, so I said 'you want basketball, I'll give you basketball'. I like expressing myself through ​clothes and I'm glad you guys appreciate it." Osaka showed her battling qualities to win the tiebreak before being ⁠taken to another in the second set, where she held her nerve to close out the victory.

"I would say it took everything (to win)," ⁠Osaka ​said as the clock approached 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday. "I have no idea what time it is. Thanks for staying," she told fans. "I'm grateful to be able to play on this court again.

"I just told myself to ⁠not have any regrets. I wanted to come out and compete. I haven't played since Toronto, so I was ⁠a little rusty. I get ⁠nervous in the first rounds. I want to do well and show you guys new outfits." The 13th seed, champion at Flushing Meadows in 2018 and 2020, takes on ‌Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova ‌in the second round.

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