Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Jury finds ex-gang leader guilty of murder in Tupac killing case

A Las Vegas jury on ​Monday found an ex-gang leader guilty of murder in a case accusing him of masterminding ​the drive-by killing of legendary hip-hop artist Tupac Shakur, bringing a decades-old ‌cold ​case to a close. Duane "Keffe D" Davis, 63, was charged in Nevada's Clark County with a single count of murder using a deadly weapon and had pleaded not guilty.

Singer D4vd, charged with murdering and dismembering teen, dismisses lawyer

The musician D4vd, facing trial on charges that he stabbed and dismembered a 14-year-old girl ‌who threatened to expose their secret relationship, replaced his defense team on Monday with the Los Angeles public defender's office. D4vd, 21, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, appeared in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday. The appearance came a month after Judge Charlaine Olmedo found probable cause to order him to stand trial following a days-long proceeding in which prosecutors offered graphic testimony and gruesome crime-scene photos as evidence.

Galliano and the Met call off 2027 ‌exhibition following backlash

Fashion designer John Galliano and New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art have scrapped a planned 2027 retrospective in his honor after an outcry over plans to honor a designer whose career was ‌derailed by antisemitic remarks. “After much reflection and discussion with The Met and all those involved, I have decided, with great sadness, that it is best for the exhibition not to take place at this time,” Galliano said in a joint statement with the museum that he also posted on Instagram.

California, Writers Guild ask court to reject Paramount request for $1.9 billion bond

The State of California and 11 other states joined the Writers Guild of America on Monday in urging a federal court judge to deny Paramount Skydance's request for ⁠a $1.88 billion bond ​to address the cost of delay in completing its ⁠acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery. California argued that any damages Paramount has incurred from delays in closing the Warner Bros deal are self-imposed, and that the court should reject any effort to shift the burden to the public and a non-profit union, a court filing ⁠on Monday showed.

Trump urges Congress to pass tax incentives for entertainment industry

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said that Congress should pass tax incentives for the entertainment industry to keep production in the country. "I am going to suggest that Republicans and ​Democrats get together, and immediately craft Legislation to save the Movie, Television, and Entertainment Business in America," Trump said in a post on Truth Social. "Congress should approve, immediately, a Federal Production Incentive ⁠to create Entertainment Jobs in America."

Sony, Warner Music sue Anthropic over songs used in AI training

The music publishing branches of Sony Music and Warner Music have sued Anthropic in California federal court for allegedly misusing their copyrighted song compositions to train its Claude AI models. Sony ⁠and ​Warner said in the complaint, filed on Friday, that Anthropic pirated hundreds of song lyrics and sheet music from The Beatles, Taylor Swift, Michael Jackson and hundreds of other artists to train Claude to respond to human prompts.

Brazil issues new rules on ticket sales for cultural events

Brazil's government issued on Monday new regulations governing ticket sales, resales and access to cultural events, requiring transparency during online purchases and prohibiting automated ⁠bulk acquisitions by bots. President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva signed the regulatory decrees during a ceremony.

Jury finds ex-gang leader guilty of murder in Tupac case

An ex-street gang leader accused of orchestrating the drive-by ⁠shooting death of hip-hop star Tupac Shakur three decades ⁠ago in Las Vegas was convicted of murder on Monday for his role in a long-unsolved crime that silenced one of rap music's most influential voices. A jury in Clark County, Nevada, deliberated for nearly three hours before finding Duane "Keffe D" Davis, 63, guilty of a single count of first-degree murder with a ‌deadly weapon, capping an 11-day trial ‌in a downtown Las Vegas courtroom. Davis will face a maximum sentence of life in prison without the ​possibility of parole at his sentencing on October 13.