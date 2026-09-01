Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Key player Kushner regrets the way FIFA private investment proposal played out

Venture capitalist Josh Kushner said his company Thrive would not have become involved in FIFA President Gianni Infantino's proposal to sell part of the commercial rights of the World Cup to ​private investors if they had known how it would play out. Kushner, the brother of Jared Kushner, son-in-law of U.S. President Donald Trump, defended the principle of Infantino's ill-fated FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) proposal but ​said Thrive had not fully understood the politics of soccer.

Lane Kiffin says LSU players back adding waived NFL players

ESPN's College GameDay crew ‌will be ​in Baton Rouge, La., on Saturday to put a national spotlight on Lane Kiffin's debut for No. 11 LSU against Clemson. That attention could extend beyond the field. Kiffin's pursuit of former college players who spent part of the summer in NFL camps has become a major storyline ahead of the opener.

Tennis-Alcaraz superb on return, Sabalenka kicks off bid for third straight US Open title

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz won his first singles match in 139 days, while Aryna Sabalenka got her quest for a third successive U.S. Open title off to a winning start on Monday on the second day of the year's final major. One of the tournament's biggest question ‌marks, Alcaraz enjoyed a comfortable return to action with a 6-4 6-4 6-4 win over Russian Roman Safiullin, quieting concerns - for now - over an injury to his right wrist that had sidelined him since April.

Home-plate umpire Manny Gonzalez (heat exhaustion) leaves game in Cincinnati

Home plate umpire Manny Gonzalez left Monday's game between the San Diego Padres and host Cincinnati Reds after four innings due to heat exhaustion and dehydration that caused elevated blood pressure and blurred vision. The game began with the temperature at 90 degrees and the humidity at 61%. After the Padres scored four times during a lengthy top of the fourth and the Reds went down in order in the bottom half, Gonzalez, 47, called for the medical staff to help him.

Report: Everton closing in on deal for USMNT F Folarin Balogun

United States Men's National Team forward Folarin Balogun is closing in on a return to the Premier League with ESPN reporting Everton ‌is set to offer $47.5 million for the AS Monaco striker. Balogun, 25, would be the replacement at forward for Beto, who is reportedly set to join Fiorentina in Italy on a $20.3 million deal.

Tennis-Wawrinka's emotional US Open finale ends in defeat to Berrettini

Former champion Stan Wawrinka lost to Italy's Matteo Berrettini 7-6(4) 7-6(3) 6-0 in the first round of the U.S. Open on Monday, with the 41-year-old Swiss national playing his ‌final Grand Slam tournament before retiring at the end of the season. In front of a packed crowd on Grandstand, Wawrinka repeatedly threatened to turn the match around before Berrettini, 30, found ways to shut the door, as the pair produced another rollercoaster after their dramatic clash at this year's Wimbledon.

Soccer-Argentina's Messi ends international career

Lionel Messi, who captained Argentina to World Cup victory in 2022 and the final in 2026, is retiring from international football, he said on Monday. The record eight-times Ballon d'Or winner is his country's record appearance-maker and scorer with 125 goals in 207 games, having transformed a complicated relationship with the national team into a story of redemption and triumph.

Sam Howell to be Cowboys’ QB2; Joe Milton waived

Sam Howell, a former starting quarterback for an NFC East rival, has won the race to be Dak Prescott's backup in Dallas. The Cowboys waived veteran backup QB Joe Milton on Monday, one day after keeping three quarterbacks on their initial 53-man roster at the cutdown deadline. That leaves Prescott and Howell, who started all 17 games for the Washington Commanders in 2023, as the quarterbacks ⁠on the active roster.

Tennis-US Open ​day two

Highlights of the second day at U.S. Open on Monday (times GMT): 0427 OSAKA BATTLES PAST ZAKHAROVA

Ketel Marte back in ⁠D-backs’ lineup, sorry for disappearance

Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte told reporters he has apologized to his manager and will address his teammates after his bizarre disappearance earlier this month. Having rejoined the team Monday, Marte spoke with the aid of an interpreter and said he planned to apologize to his teammates "like a man" for his decision not to show up for a road series against the Boston Red Sox.

Tennis-Swiatek swats aside Wang for a winning start at US Open

Former champion Iga Swiatek got her U.S. Open campaign ⁠off to a solid start on Monday as the Polish eighth seed defeated China's Wang Xiyu 6-2 6-3 to reach the second round. Swiatek claimed her first title of an inconsistent year in Toronto earlier this month and followed it up with a run to the Cincinnati semi-finals, arriving in New York with a confidence boost as she bids for a seventh Grand Slam crown.

Aaron Donald's return spurs heavy action on Rams

Aaron Donald's return has strengthened the Los Angeles Rams' status as favorites to win ​Super Bowl LXI while also driving a surge in action backing their futures markets. Many sportsbooks had already priced in the likelihood of Donald's return to their team futures markets well before he officially ended his retirement on Sunday. Speculation had been building for months since the Rams acquired pass rusher Myles Garrett in an offseason trade, and Donald worked out for the team earlier this month.

USC ⁠calls for 'increased attendance' after thin crowd for opener

Southern California began its season with a victory Saturday, but the scene surrounding it left the school wanting more. Two days after large sections of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum sat empty for the No. 14 Trojans' 42-26 win over San Jose State, USC acknowledged the disappointing turnout and called for stronger attendance over the remainder of its home schedule.

Tennis-Shelton advances at US Open after shaky start against Griekspoor

Eighth seed Ben Shelton recovered from a shaky start to beat Tallon Griekspoor 1-6 6-1 7-6(3) 6-2 in the first ⁠round of ​the U.S. Open on Monday. Shelton, who is looking to become the first American man to win the title since 2003, has endured a disappointing run in this year's Grand Slams but arrived in New York with momentum after successfully defending his Canadian Open title earlier this month.

Orioles claim OF Luis Robert Jr. off waivers from Mets

The Baltimore Orioles claimed outfielder Luis Robert Jr. off outright waivers from the New York Mets on Monday. A claim on outright waivers requires Baltimore to assume Robert's remaining Mets contract. He is owed one more month on this year's $20 million salary, plus a $2 million buyout on a $22 million option for next season, putting the Orioles on the hook for at least $5 million in order to make the move.

Mariners activate RHP Cooper Criswell from 60-day IL

The Seattle Mariners activated right-hander Cooper Criswell from the 60-day injured list Monday. Criswell, 30, had been ⁠on the IL since June 9 with a right shoulder strain. He made three rehab appearances with Triple-A Tacoma, pitching 2 2/3 innings. He has appeared in 26 games this season, his first with Seattle, going 2-1 with a 3.52 ERA, 23 strikeouts, eight walks and one save.

Reports: White Sox acquire OF Tommy Pham from Phillies

The Chicago White Sox acquired outfielder Tommy Pham from the Philadelphia Phillies for cash ⁠considerations, multiple outlets reported Monday. The 38-year-old veteran is expected to be added to the major league club when rosters expand ⁠Tuesday.

Tennis-Pain-free Alcaraz makes winning return after injury layoff

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz needed only a New York minute to hit his stride after a nearly five-month injury layoff, beating Russian Roman Safiullin 6-4 6-4 6-4 on Monday in the first round of the U.S. Open. Alcaraz arrived at Flushing Meadows as one of the tournament's biggest question marks, having not played since April due to a wrist injury, but he had his best weapon working for him in his first singles match in 139 days as he sent over 20 forehand winners.

Giants WR Malik Nabers keeps Week 1 status quiet, praises OBJ for leadership

Malik Nabers was mum on whether he'll be ‌ready for Week 1, but the New York Giants wide receiver was more ‌revelatory about having fan favorite Odell Beckham Jr. back with the franchise. Nabers tore his ACL during the Giants' Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 28 last year. On Monday, he told reporters he ​would keep the checkpoints for his return to action "in house" but added that he felt good.