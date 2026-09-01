Russia, at dire point in ties with UK, says it will name new ambassador when ready

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2026 14:41 IST | Created: 01-09-2026 14:41 IST
Russia, at dire point in ties with UK, says it will name new ambassador when ready

​Russia said on Tuesday it would ​announce a new ambassador ‌to Britain ​in due course, weeks after its previous envoy left London at a dire point in bilateral ties.

The departure of ‌Andrei Kelin in July, after more than seven years in the post, prompted British media speculation - denied by the embassy - that Moscow was downgrading its diplomatic relations with Britain because ‌of London's role as one of Ukraine's biggest supporters . In a further escalation of ‌tensions, Moscow warned last week that it could strike British military targets in response to Ukraine's use of long-range British cruise missiles to attack Russia.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on August 27 that Britain ⁠was ​just one step away ⁠from complicity in what she called "terrorism" against Russian civilians and warned of "inevitable catastrophic consequences" unless London ⁠changed course. On Tuesday, however, Zakharova told a Reuters reporter who asked whether there were plans to ​replace Kelin as ambassador to "calm down". She said the naming of a ⁠new ambassador was the prerogative of President Vladimir Putin and the procedure for the appointment was not a ⁠public ​matter. An announcement would be made at the appropriate moment, she added.

Zakharova said Kelin had served through an extremely difficult period in the face of UK ⁠involvement in "terrorist acts" and "monstrous extremist activity", and what she called British efforts to completely dismantle bilateral ⁠relations. Britain says ⁠it stands "shoulder to shoulder" with Ukraine and is committed to providing Kyiv with the military equipment it needs regardless of Russian complaints.

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