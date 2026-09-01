Cricket-Former England Captain Stokes joins BBL side Adelaide Strikers

Former England all-rounder Ben Stokes has ​joined Australian side Adelaide Strikers ​ahead of the 2026-27 ‌season that ​begins in December, the Big Bash League team said on Tuesday. Stokes, who retired from international ‌cricket in June, is set to become one of the most expensive players in Australia's premier Twenty20 competition, with 7News reporting the 35-year-old will earn ‌A$500,000 ($357,00).

"I'm really excited to be joining the Adelaide Strikers for BBL|16," ‌Stokes said in a statement. "Adelaide Oval is an incredible place to play cricket, the Big Bash is a fantastic competition and the Strikers have an exciting group, so ⁠I'm looking ​forward to meeting ⁠the players, getting stuck in and contributing to a successful season."

Once Australia's nemesis in ⁠the Ashes, Stokes will now be playing for a team coached by former ​Australia Captain Tim Paine. "Ben is one of the greatest all-rounders the ⁠game has seen, a proven match-winner and a competitor who thrives under pressure," Paine said.

"We're ⁠thrilled ​to have a player of his ability join our squad and can't wait to see him put on a show in BBL|16." The ⁠Strikers have not won the BBL title since the 2017-18 season, their ⁠lone triumph in ⁠the competition that has been dominated by the six-times winners Perth Scorchers, who are the reigning champions.

($1 = 1.4002 ‌Australian dollars)