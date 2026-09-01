Deep-sea team joins search for missing in Cyprus ferry disaster

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2026 16:05 IST | Created: 01-09-2026 16:05 IST
Deep-sea team joins search for missing in Cyprus ferry disaster

A specialist team from Turkey ‌equipped to search deep waters started work on Tuesday to pinpoint the wreckage of a ferry thatcapsized off northern Cyprus on Sunday, with 20 people still missing.

At least eight people died when ‌the twin-hulled vessel started taking in water and overturned shortly after leaving the port of Kyrenia ‌with 267 passengers and crew on board. The Turkish navy rescue vessel has a remotely operated vehicle able to search the deep water where the ferry sank, about four nautical miles off the coast, minutes after setting off for ⁠the ​town of Tasucu in ⁠Turkey's Mersin province.

"Once the wreck is identified, salvage operations will begin at a significant depth of 500 metres (1,640 ⁠feet), and detailed search and investigation activities will be carried out ... using a remotely operated vehicle," said Major Ulas ​Cesur, commander of the TCG Isin. Survivors who scrambled to safety by clinging to part ⁠of the overturned hull were picked up by boats. Footage posted on social media appeared to show people still inside ⁠one ​of the compartments as others perched on the tip of the boat waiting for help.Children are among those missing.

The cause of the disaster is under investigation, though Turkish Cypriot authorities ⁠said the vessel had a valid seaworthiness certificate. Witnesses have said the ferry, a wide-bodied catamaran, was lurching ⁠violently before crashing ⁠into the water, the impact tearing open part of its bow.

On Monday, nine people connected to the vessel’s operations were remanded in custody for ‌three days to ‌assist police inquiries. (Writing by Michele Kambas; Editing by ​Andrew Heavens and Kevin Liffey)

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