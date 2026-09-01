Soccer-Senegal forward Mbaye joins Aston Villa from PSG 

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2026 16:23 IST | Created: 01-09-2026 16:23 IST
Soccer-Senegal forward Mbaye joins Aston Villa from PSG 

Ibrahim ​Mbaye has ​joined Premier League ‌Aston Villa ​from Paris St Germain on a permanent transfer, ‌both clubs said on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old Senegal forward leaves PSG after eight seasons at ‌the club, having joined their academy at ‌the age of 10. Mbaye became PSG’s youngest player to start a Ligue 1 match when he ⁠faced ​Le ⁠Havre in 2024 aged 16 years, 6 months and ⁠23 days.

He made his Ligue 1 debut ​in 2024 and won eight trophies, including ⁠two Champions League titles and two Ligue 1 ⁠crowns. He ​switched international allegiance from France to Senegal in 2025, having represented France ⁠at youth level.

Mbaye has 15 caps and four ⁠goals ⁠for Senegal. He scored against France at this year's World Cup.

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