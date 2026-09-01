Himalayas face severe glacial flood risks in years ahead, UN official warns

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2026 18:52 IST | Created: 01-09-2026 18:52 IST
Himalayas face severe glacial flood risks in years ahead, UN official warns

The Himalayan region faces severe risks from future glacial floods, a senior U.N. official has warned, as the death toll from last week's flood in Nepal, triggered by a glacier's collapse, surpassed 1,000.

Not ‌only is the hydroelectric power that many depend on threatened, but entire riverbanks where millions live might become effectively uninhabitable. "Technology cannot move fast enough to prevent loss along these massive river systems that catch the overflow of the glacier lakes," Kanni Wignaraja, an assistant secretary-general at the U.N., told Reuters ‌in an interview.

Researchers identified 47 potentially dangerous glacial lakes in Nepal, China and India in 2020. The real number has since been estimated ‌to be significantly higher. The population at risk "goes into the millions", said Wignaraja, who also serves as regional director for Asia and the Pacific at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). She cited updated data compiled by UNDP and partner organisations in June.

Last week's devastating flood in Nepal was triggered when parts of a glacier near the Langtang Lirung mountain ⁠peak collapsed and ​fell to the valley floor, unleashing ⁠a landslide that sent a flood wave down the Trishuli River. Glacier lake outbursts are a somewhat different phenomenon -- they happen when melting glacier water builds up behind ⁠a natural barrier, with pressure eventually resulting in a break or overflow that sends a flash flood downstream.

Both threats are on the rise, U.N. officials say, as ​climate change accelerates glacier melt in the region, loosening rocks and putting more pressure on glacier lake barriers. The region's mountains are also ⁠relatively young, Wignaraja said, and thus more liable to tectonic shifts that can also trigger sudden glacier or lake barrier collapses.

NEPAL HIGHLY DEPENDENT ON GLACIERS Researchers have found potentially dangerous ⁠glacial ​lakes across large parts of the Hindu Kush region.

But Wignaraja said no country in the region depends more on glaciers for both water supplies and income than Nepal, which now faced "some very, very hard choices". For many who live along rivers, moving to higher ground may not ⁠be financially viable. Critical infrastructure will also remain vulnerable. Nepal's loss of power production could be more severe than indicated by some assessments. UNDP said ⁠the flood had taken out 15 ⁠major power stations under construction, in addition to those in operation.

Wignaraja said electrical networks and hydro-power stations could be made more resilient to floods with new technology. But last week's "mud and ice tidal wave" would have overcome most ‌of the defences ‌available. "There's no construction that could have stopped this," she said.

(Reporting and writing by ​Rick Noack; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

TRENDING

1
Bessent says U.S. likely to announce Iran bank sanctions this week

Bessent says U.S. likely to announce Iran bank sanctions this week

Global
2
More than 10 EU countries eager to contribute to Lebanon mission, EU foreign policy chief says

More than 10 EU countries eager to contribute to Lebanon mission, EU foreign...

Global
3
Egypt expects drone-damaged Damietta regasification vessel to resume operations in fourth quarter

Egypt expects drone-damaged Damietta regasification vessel to resume operati...

Global
4
MP Cabinet approves over Rs 41,000 crore for infrastructure, development and welfare works

MP Cabinet approves over Rs 41,000 crore for infrastructure, development and...

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Where Dental Insurance Falls Short: Medicaid and CHIP Children Struggle to Find Specialist Care

Raising Revenue Right: How Smarter Tax Systems Can Finance Development Without Hurting Growth

Affordable Power, Bankable Systems: Africa’s New Route to Universal Electricity Access for All

More Rain, Less River Water: A Growing Himalayan Hydrology Puzzle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026