FAA proposes flight restrictions near Trump Palm Beach airport

​The Federal ​Aviation Administration said ‌on Tuesday ​it is proposing special ‌flight rules near Trump International Airport in Palm Beach, Florida, citing security concerns ‌about the president's Mar-a-Lago residence. The ‌FAA is proposing restrictions on flights in a one-nautical-mile radius and ⁠up ​to ⁠2,000 feet around the Palm Beach residence ⁠that is close to the ​airport.

The U.S. Secret Service sought ⁠the restrictions, citing adverse threat intelligence ⁠and ​said the moves would "greatly increase the ability to mitigate ⁠the persistent risks posed by unauthorized ⁠aircraft ⁠and unmanned aircraft systems," the FAA said.