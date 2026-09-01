FAA proposes flight restrictions near Trump Palm Beach airport
The Federal Aviation Administration said on Tuesday it is proposing special flight rules near Trump International Airport in Palm Beach, Florida, citing security concerns about the president's Mar-a-Lago residence. The FAA is proposing restrictions on flights in a one-nautical-mile radius and up to 2,000 feet around the Palm Beach residence that is close to the airport.
The U.S. Secret Service sought the restrictions, citing adverse threat intelligence and said the moves would "greatly increase the ability to mitigate the persistent risks posed by unauthorized aircraft and unmanned aircraft systems," the FAA said.