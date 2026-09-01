Soccer-Man City agree to sign Fernandez from Chelsea for British record fee - reports

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2026 21:44 IST | Created: 01-09-2026 21:44 IST
Soccer-Man City agree to sign Fernandez from Chelsea for British record fee - reports

Manchester City ​have reached ​an agreement ‌with Chelsea ​to sign midfielder Enzo Fernandez for £125million ($169.08 ‌million), British media reported on Tuesday, with the fee set to equal ‌the Premier League transfer record. The ‌Athletic reported Fernandez was given permission by Chelsea to undergo a medical. The ⁠transfer ​window ⁠closes later on Tuesday at 2300 BST (2200 ⁠GMT).

The fee would equal the British ​transfer record set when Liverpool ⁠signed Swedish striker Alexander Isak from Newcastle ⁠United ​last year. Fernandez joined Chelsea from Benfica in January 2023 ⁠on an 8-1/2-year contract for a ⁠then-British ⁠record fee of £106.8 million.

($1 = 0.7393 pounds)

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