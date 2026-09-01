Art director Anand Sai's son held in Hyderabad hit-and-run case; one dead

Raidurgam Police have arrested Sandeep, son of prominent art director Anand Sai, in connection with a hit-and-run case in Hyderabad.

ANI | Updated: 01-09-2026 22:39 IST | Created: 01-09-2026 22:39 IST
Art director Anand Sai's son held in Hyderabad hit-and-run case; one dead
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Raidurgam Police have arrested Sandeep, son of prominent art director Anand Sai, in connection with a hit-and-run case in Hyderabad. A speeding Mahindra XUV car allegedly hit two people and fled the spot, leaving one dead and another seriously injured. Police are currently investigating the matter.

Police said, "On 31.08.2026 at about 04:15 hours, a road traffic accident occurred on the main road from ORR Rotary towards Khajaguda village, opposite Ankura Hospital, Khajaguda, within the limits of Raidurgam Police Station." "A pedestrian, aged about 30-35 years, while crossing the road towards Ankura Hospital, was hit by an XUV, allegedly being driven in a rash and negligent manner from Nanakramguda ORR Rotary towards Khajaguda," added the police.

"Subsequently, while the injured pedestrian was being shifted to the hospital by the car driver and another person, two unknown cars coming from Khajaguda towards Nanakramguda ORR Rotary at high speed allegedly hit the injured pedestrian and the driver and fled from the spot," Raidurgam Police said. The pedestrian sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.

The driver, identified as 21-year-old Zaydshah Kadri, suffered a fracture to his right leg and other injuries. He was shifted to CARE Hospitals in Gachibowli for treatment, according to police. Raidurgam Police said, "The accused has been identified as Sandeep, son of art director Anand Sai. We have taken him into custody and seized his XUV electric car. We are currently investigating the matter." (ANI)

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