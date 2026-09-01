Punjab government transfers 8 IPS officers in major police reshuffle

The Punjab Government on Monday ordered the transfer and posting of eight police officers with immediate effect on administrative grounds.

ANI | Updated: 01-09-2026 22:41 IST | Created: 01-09-2026 22:41 IST
Punjab government transfers 8 IPS officers in major police reshuffle
Representative Image (Photo/@PunjabPoliceInd). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Government on Monday ordered the transfer and posting of eight police officers with immediate effect on administrative grounds. According to an order issued by the Department of Home Affairs (Home-I Branch), Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, IPS (SPS:2004), who was awaiting posting, has been posted as IGP, Border Range, Amritsar, replacing Harmanbir Singh.

Harmanbir Singh, IPS (SPS:2010), who was serving as DIG, Border Range, Amritsar, with the additional charge of Commissioner of Police, Amritsar, has been posted as the Commissioner of Police, Amritsar. Bhagirath Singh Meena, IPS (RR:2013), SSP Mansa, has been transferred and posted as AIG, Personnel-1, CPO, Punjab, replacing Suhail Qasim Mir.

Varun Sharma, IPS (RR:2014), SSP Patiala, has been posted as SSP, SAS Nagar (Mohali), while Harman Deep Singh Hans, IPS (RR:2015), SSP SAS Nagar, has been transferred as SSP Patiala. Suhail Qasim Mir, IPS (RR:2017), AIG, Personnel-1, CPO, Punjab, has been posted as SSP Bathinda, replacing Jyoti Yadav.

Jyoti Yadav, IPS (RR:2019), SSP Bathinda, has been transferred as Commandant, 82nd Battalion, PAP, Chandigarh, replacing Balwinder Singh, PPS. Meanwhile, Vaibhav Choudhary, IPS (RR:2020), SP Headquarters, Patiala, has been posted as SSP Mansa, replacing Bhagirath Singh Meena.

The officers concerned have been directed to join their new places of posting immediately. The order, issued with the approval of the competent authority, was signed by Alok Shekhar, Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Punjab, Department of Home Affairs, on September 1, 2026. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Germany says Russia responsible for drone attack at Leipzig airport

Germany says Russia responsible for drone attack at Leipzig airport

Global
2
Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar inspects drought situation, declares 102 taluks drought-hit

Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar inspects drought situation, declares 102 taluks d...

India
3
Motor racing-FIA president backs Argentina F1 and rally return 

Motor racing-FIA president backs Argentina F1 and rally return 

Global
4
Punjab government transfers 8 IPS officers in major police reshuffle

Punjab government transfers 8 IPS officers in major police reshuffle

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Africa’s Digital Finance Boom Is Stronger on Access Than on Proven Growth Transmission

What Makes Climate Adaptation Work? Capacity, Inclusion and Local Ownership

Where Dental Insurance Falls Short: Medicaid and CHIP Children Struggle to Find Specialist Care

Raising Revenue Right: How Smarter Tax Systems Can Finance Development Without Hurting Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026