Punjab government transfers 8 IPS officers in major police reshuffle

The Punjab Government on Monday ordered the transfer and posting of eight police officers with immediate effect on administrative grounds. According to an order issued by the Department of Home Affairs (Home-I Branch), Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, IPS (SPS:2004), who was awaiting posting, has been posted as IGP, Border Range, Amritsar, replacing Harmanbir Singh.

Harmanbir Singh, IPS (SPS:2010), who was serving as DIG, Border Range, Amritsar, with the additional charge of Commissioner of Police, Amritsar, has been posted as the Commissioner of Police, Amritsar. Bhagirath Singh Meena, IPS (RR:2013), SSP Mansa, has been transferred and posted as AIG, Personnel-1, CPO, Punjab, replacing Suhail Qasim Mir.

Varun Sharma, IPS (RR:2014), SSP Patiala, has been posted as SSP, SAS Nagar (Mohali), while Harman Deep Singh Hans, IPS (RR:2015), SSP SAS Nagar, has been transferred as SSP Patiala. Suhail Qasim Mir, IPS (RR:2017), AIG, Personnel-1, CPO, Punjab, has been posted as SSP Bathinda, replacing Jyoti Yadav.

Jyoti Yadav, IPS (RR:2019), SSP Bathinda, has been transferred as Commandant, 82nd Battalion, PAP, Chandigarh, replacing Balwinder Singh, PPS. Meanwhile, Vaibhav Choudhary, IPS (RR:2020), SP Headquarters, Patiala, has been posted as SSP Mansa, replacing Bhagirath Singh Meena.

The officers concerned have been directed to join their new places of posting immediately. The order, issued with the approval of the competent authority, was signed by Alok Shekhar, Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Punjab, Department of Home Affairs, on September 1, 2026. (ANI)