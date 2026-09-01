Beyond vision to action: PM Modi's 10-point roadmap unveiled at Bishkek SCO Summit

Addressing the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyztan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday outlined 10 key measures to deepen regional cooperation, prioritising security, connectivity and economic opportunities, while pressing for a firm, collective response to terrorism. Addressing the Summit of the organisation, which is marking its 25th anniversary, PM Modi urged member states to reinforce the SCO's three core pillars of Security, Connectivity and Opportunity and to translate shared vision into concrete, measurable results.

The Prime Minister called for the complete dismantling of the terrorism ecosystem by striking at its financing networks, recruitment channels, radicalisation processes and safe havens. He stressed the need for zero tolerance of any double standards in confronting the threat, further insisting that the organisation must send an unambiguous signal against state-supported terrorism, making clear that terrorism can never be treated as a strategic asset.

The Prime Minister advocated continued efforts to promote peace and stability in Afghanistan through sustained development assistance and humanitarian support for the Afghan people. Conflicts, he said, should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy rather than being allowed to escalate and disrupt global energy security, maritime trade and supply chains.

The Prime Minister also called for intensified regional action against drug trafficking, organised crime and other security challenges, underpinned by effective coordination and prompt use of existing SCO mechanisms. On connectivity, PM Modi emphasised the need to build reliable and inclusive networks while fully respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, in accordance with the SCO Charter.

He urged the modernisation of trade and logistics links through simplified customs procedures, wider use of digital documentation and more efficient logistics systems. People-to-people ties, he said, must be placed at the heart of SCO cooperation, with particular attention to youth, entrepreneurs and farmers so that the organisation's work delivers tangible benefits for citizens.

Finally, the Prime Minister called for an expansion of youth, scientific, entrepreneurial and civilisational exchanges, pointing to initiatives such as the SCO Start-up Forum, Young Authors' Conclave and Young Scientists' Forum. He also proposed the establishment of an SCO Civilizational Dialogue Forum, with its first session to be hosted by India.

The summit brings together member states to address major regional challenges, with Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Japarov hosting the gathering as chairman alongside leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon. Against this multilateral backdrop, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday conveyed strong optimism that his high-level diplomatic engagements on the sidelines of the summit will deliver concrete advantages for India.

Reflecting on what he termed a fruitful visit of the Kyrgyz Republic, PM Modi extended his appreciation to President Sadyr Zhaparov alongside the local populace for their exceptional hospitality. "Here are highlights from a productive visit to the Kyrgyz Republic. The various meetings on the sidelines of SCO Summit will lead to substantive benefits for India. At the same time, shared a roadmap for the time ahead as the SCO plans for the next 25 years. Also had a delightful interaction with people from the Kyrgyz Republic who are associated with India and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi Ji in Bishkek. I thank the people, Government and President Zhaparov for their warmth and affection," PM Modi shared on X.

Earlier during the day, PM Modi partook in summit proceedings steered by the Kyrgyz chairmanship, utilising the multilateral platform to hold a series of strategic interactions with fellow regional leaders. In Bishkek, PM Modi held a meeting with Togo President Faure Essozimna Gnassingbe, covering a diverse array of topics.

"Met Mr. Faure Essozimna Gnassingbe, the President of Togo in Bishkek earlier today. Always a delight to exchange perspectives on various subjects," PM Modi posted on X. Continuing his diplomatic schedule, PM Modi held a meeting with Mongolia President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh to review and reinforce bilateral cooperation.

Sharing a picture from his interaction with President Khurelsukh on X, PM Modi stated, "Deliberations in Bishkek continue. Met President of Mongolia Mr. Ukhnaa Khurelsukh during the Summit. Had the opportunity to discuss a wide range of subjects, including the strong India-Mongolia friendship." Additionally, PM Modi held a meeting with Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev, held a meeting with Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon to signal New Delhi's commitment to expanding multisectoral cooperation, and held a meeting with Laos President Thongloun Sisoulith.

"Met Mr. Thongloun Sisoulith, President of Lao PDR on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Bishkek. Had a great conversation on boosting bilateral linkages between our nations," PM Modi posted on X. Before joining the full assembly for the official group photograph, PM Modi engaged in informal interactions with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The SCO grouping currently encompasses 10 full member nations, namely Belarus, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, alongside two observer states and 15 dialogue partners. This followed a packed agenda on Monday, during which PM Modi held a bilateral meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, a bilateral meeting with Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Zhaparov, a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and a bilateral meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinjyan.

Beyond official diplomacy, PM Modi paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial site and interacted warmly with members of the Indian community, before concluding his evening schedule by attending the opening ceremony of the World Nomad Games to cheer on the Indian contingent. (ANI)