Germany says Russia responsible for drone attack at Leipzig airport

The German ​government said on Tuesday it ‌assessed ​that Russia was responsible for an attempted drone attack at Leipzig/Halle airport last month and ‌ordered a series of measures in response, including the closure of a Russian cultural centre in Berlin. Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said intelligence findings indicated ‌that individuals involved in the attack were acting on behalf of ‌Russian state agencies.

"Taken together, police investigations, patterns of the offences and intelligence findings establish Russian responsibility for the attempted attack at Leipzig Airport," he said. Standing alongside Dobrindt, ⁠Foreign Minister ​Johann Wadephul said ⁠Germany did not view Leipzig as an isolated incident.

"It fits into a broader pattern ⁠of Russian hybrid operations in Europe," he said. In response to the attack, ​Wadephul said Germany would take a series of measures, including closing ⁠Russia's consulate general in Bonn and terminating its agreement with the Russian House cultural ⁠centre ​in Berlin.

Germany will also push within the European Union for additional sanctions listings and travel restrictions on Russian nationals, while increasing ⁠pressure on Russia's "shadow fleet", he said. Responding to Germany's announcement, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman ⁠Maria Zakharova ⁠said Moscow would respond to what she called Berlin's "anti-Russian action", according to Interfax news agency. She did not ‌elaborate.