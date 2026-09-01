Punjab government transfers 12 PPS officers in major police reshuffle

The Punjab Government on Tuesday ordered the transfer and posting of 12 Punjab Police Service (PPS) officers with immediate effect on administrative grounds.

ANI | Updated: 01-09-2026 22:49 IST | Created: 01-09-2026 22:49 IST
Punjab government transfers 12 PPS officers in major police reshuffle
Representative image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Punjab Government on Tuesday ordered the transfer and posting of 12 Punjab Police Service (PPS) officers with immediate effect on administrative grounds. According to an order issued by the Punjab Department of Home Affairs, Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh, PPS, who was serving as AIG, NRI, Jalandhar, along with additional charges, has been posted as Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Malerkotla. He replaces Gurmit Singh, PPS.

Gurmit Singh, PPS, SSP Malerkotla, has been transferred as Commandant, ISTC, Kapurthala, while Balwinder Singh, PPS, Commandant, 82nd Battalion PAP, Chandigarh, has been posted as AIG, Law and Order, Punjab, Chandigarh, against a vacant post. In another significant reshuffle, Daljinder Singh Dhillon, PPS, SSP Pathankot, has been transferred as Zonal AIG, CID, Jalandhar, while Manpreet Singh, PPS, SP Investigation, Sangrur, has been posted as the new SSP Pathankot.

Rajeshwar Singh, PPS, Zonal AIG, CID, Jalandhar, has been posted as Commandant, 7th Battalion PAP, Jalandhar. The order also stated that Harpal Singh, PPS, who was under transfer as DCP Investigation, Jalandhar, will continue as DCP Investigation, Ludhiana.

Parvinder Kaur, PPS, SP PBI, Tarn Taran, has been posted as ADCP Special Branch, Amritsar, while another, Harpal Singh, PPS, ADCP Special Branch, Amritsar, has been transferred as AIG CID, Amritsar, against a vacant post. Meanwhile, Talwinder Singh Gill, PPS, who was under transfer as SP Cyber Crime-1, Punjab, SAS Nagar, has been posted as SP Intelligence Wing, Punjab, SAS Nagar.

Ramandeep Singh, PPS, under transfer as SP Headquarters, Hoshiarpur, has been posted as SP Traffic, SAS Nagar, replacing Navneet Kaur Gill, PPS. Navneet Kaur Gill has been transferred as SP Special Branch, Hoshiarpur. The officers concerned have been directed to join their new places of posting immediately. The order was issued with the approval of the competent authority and signed by Alok Shekhar, Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Punjab, Department of Home Affairs. (ANI)

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