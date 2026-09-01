Assam Congress forms coordination panel for Sonowal Kachari council polls

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee has constituted a 50-member State Coordination Committee for the upcoming Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council elections. The panel, approved by PCC president Gaurav Gogoi, will formulate strategies and coordinate the party's election preparations across the council's areas.

ANI | Updated: 01-09-2026 22:54 IST | Created: 01-09-2026 22:54 IST
Assam Congress forms coordination panel for Sonowal Kachari council polls
Assam PCC president Gaurav Gogoi (File photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has constituted a 50-member State Coordination Committee in preparation for the upcoming Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council elections. The committee, constituted with immediate effect, has been approved by Assam PCC president Gaurav Gogoi and will be responsible for coordinating the party's election-related activities and formulating strategies for the council polls.

Sailen Sonowal has been appointed as Adviser, while Polly Hazarika will serve as Chairman of the committee. Pratim Sonowal has been appointed Coordinator, with Pranjal Saikia and Shiba Baruah serving as Joint Coordinators.

Apart from the office-bearers, 45 other members have been included in the committee, taking its total strength to 50. The committee includes representatives from several districts, including Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Dhemaji, Jorhat, Golaghat, Sivasagar and Lakhimpur.

According to the APCC, the committee will work towards strengthening coordination among party workers and leaders and formulate key strategies aimed at securing victory for the Congress in the upcoming Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council elections. The announcement comes as political parties prepare for the council polls, with the Congress seeking to consolidate its organisational presence among the Sonowal Kachari community and across the districts covered by the autonomous council.

The APCC Media and Communication Department issued the announcement on Tuesday. (ANI)

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