Ukraine's Fedorov says Palantir CEO will be first major investor in new defence company

Reuters | Updated: 01-09-2026 22:27 IST | Created: 01-09-2026 22:27 IST
Ukraine's Fedorov says Palantir CEO will be first major investor in new defence company

Palantir ​CEO Alex Karp will become ​the first major ‌investor in ​a new defence technology company launched by Mykhailo Fedorov, the tech-savvy former Ukrainian defence minister ‌who was dismissed in July.

"The new company will build on Fedorov's experience in modern technological warfare, with its primary mission to strengthen Ukraine ‌and develop defence technologies that can help build a safer ‌future for the entire world," a press release from Fedorov's team said on Tuesday. The dismissal of Fedorov, a longtime advocate of drone warfare and artificial ⁠intelligence, sparked ​protests that ⁠later subsided after he publicly called for wartime elections, an issue that splits Ukrainians.

Since ⁠leaving office, Fedorov has said he plans to launch several ventures, including ​a defence investment fund and a think-tank. "You and your colleagues ⁠are launching a company that I think will be defining for the world," ⁠Karp ​told Fedorov in a video posted on the former minister's Telegram channel.

Karp said he and Fedorov had worked together ⁠for "half a decade." Palantir has provided software to Ukraine to support its war ⁠effort against ⁠Russia and government operations. The statement said the two men met at Palantir's Washington, D.C. office on Monday.

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