Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Key player Kushner regrets the way FIFA private investment proposal played out

Venture capitalist Josh Kushner said his company ​Thrive would not have become involved in FIFA President Gianni Infantino's proposal to sell part of the commercial rights ​of the World Cup to private investors if they had known how it would ‌play ​out. Kushner, the brother of Jared Kushner, son-in-law of U.S. President Donald Trump, defended the principle of Infantino's ill-fated FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) proposal but said Thrive had not fully understood the politics of soccer.

Report: Chargers signing QB Justin Herbert's brother

The Los Angeles Chargers are signing quarterback Justin Herbert's brother, tight end Patrick Herbert, to the practice squad, ESPN reported Tuesday. The reunion ‌will make the siblings teammates for the first time since briefly playing at Oregon together during the 2019 season.

Tennis-Alcaraz shines on return, Sabalenka begins US Open 'three-peat' bid with win

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz won his first singles match in 139 days, while Aryna Sabalenka got her bid for a third straight U.S. Open title off to a winning start on Monday to light up the second day of the year's final Grand Slam. Former champion Iga Swiatek and last year's runner-up Amanda Anisimova also advanced with ‌impressive victories while Stefanos Tsitsipas served up an upset by knocking out 10th seed Arthur Fils on a sunny afternoon in New York.

Michael La Sasso among 5 LIV players in DP World Tour Q School

Facing the uncertain future of ‌LIV Golf, Michael La Sasso and four other players from the financially struggling circuit are looking to qualify for the DP World Tour. La Sasso, 22, who won the season-ending LIV Golf Indianapolis title last month, will compete in that tour's Qualifying School along with fellow American Peter Uihlein, Spain's Josele Ballester and Luis Masaveu, and Japan's Yosuke Asaji.

Soccer-Argentina's Messi ends international career

Lionel Messi, who captained Argentina to World Cup victory in 2022 and the final in 2026, is retiring from international football, he said on Monday. The record eight-times Ballon d'Or winner is his country's record appearance-maker and scorer with 125 goals ⁠in 207 games, ​having transformed a complicated relationship with the national team into a ⁠story of redemption and triumph.

Ketel Marte back in D-backs’ lineup, sorry for disappearance

Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte told reporters he has apologized to his manager and will address his teammates after his bizarre disappearance earlier this month. Having rejoined the team Monday, Marte spoke with the aid of an interpreter ⁠and said he planned to apologize to his teammates "like a man" for his decision not to show up for a road series against the Boston Red Sox.

Details emerge about alleged TCU beating, player dismissal

Details are coming out about the dismissal of TCU safety Jacob ​Fields, who is facing criminal charges over an alleged locker room assault last month. Dallas television station WFAA reported Monday that it had obtained a copy of the arrest warrant, which detailed the alleged campus assault.

Tennis-Osaka brings ⁠style and steel for winning start to US Open

Naomi Osaka unveiled another bold Grand Slam walk-on outfit at the U.S. Open on Monday before the two-time champion battled to a 7-6(6) 7-6(3) victory over unseeded Russian Anastasia Zakharova to reach the second round. Osaka has been the fashion highlight of this year's majors ⁠and ​entered Arthur Ashe Stadium in a hooded tunic featuring patchwork-style panels adorned with press clippings from past tournament appearances and a billowing white tulle train.

Padres call up prized C prospect Ethan Salas

The San Diego Padres called up top catching prospect Ethan Salas as part of MLB roster expansion on Tuesday. Should Salas, who turned 20 in June, find himself behind the plate in a major- league game in the near future, he'll be the youngest catcher to do so since 1991. That ⁠is when Baseball Hall of Fame member Ivan Rodriguez made his debut with the Texas Rangers at 19.

Tennis-Shelton advances at US Open after shaky start against Griekspoor

Eighth seed Ben Shelton recovered from a shaky start to beat Tallon Griekspoor ⁠1-6 6-1 7-6(3) 6-2 in the first round of the U.S. ⁠Open on Monday. Shelton, who is looking to become the first American man to win the title since 2003, has endured a disappointing run in this year's Grand Slams but arrived in New York with momentum after successfully defending his Canadian Open title earlier this month.

Sky G Skylar Diggins (knee) shut down for season

Chicago Sky guard Skylar Diggins is being shut ‌down for the remainder of the season due ‌to a knee injury, the team announced Tuesday. The Sky (15-25) have been eliminated from postseason contention, leaving the club with little ​reason to risk putting the seven-time All-Star on the court.