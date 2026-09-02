Soccer-Liverpool agree deal for Belgian keeper Brughmans, loan him back to Genk

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2026 00:00 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 00:00 IST
Soccer-Liverpool agree deal for Belgian keeper Brughmans, loan him back to Genk

Liverpool have agreed ​a deal to ​sign 18-year-old ‌goalkeeper Lucca ​Brughmans from Genk on a long-term contract before loaning ‌him back to the Belgian club for the current season, the Premier League side announced ‌on Tuesday. Financial details were not disclosed, but ‌British media reported that the fee with add-ons could reach £30 million ($39.3 million).

Having progressed through Genk's academy and ⁠made ​32 appearances ⁠for their reserve side, Brughmans made his senior debut ⁠in April and established himself as the ​club's first-choice goalkeeper, making 10 further league appearances ⁠last season. He has started all four of ⁠Genk's ​matches at the start of the new campaign. At international level, Brughmans captained Belgium ⁠at both the U17 European Championship and U17 ⁠World ⁠Cup in 2025, and currently captains his country's U19 squad.

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