Britain will keep 'pragmatic' China trade stance amid G20 debate on imbalances, official says

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2026 00:19 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 00:19 IST
Britain will keep 'pragmatic' China trade stance amid G20 debate on imbalances, official says

Britain will ‌maintain a "pragmatic ​relationship" with China on ‌trade while navigating the "sensitive" issue of how to reduce global imbalances, Chief ‌Secretary to the UK ‌Treasury Emma Reynolds said on Tuesday.

Reynolds told Reuters in an interview ⁠on ​the ⁠sidelines of the G20 finance leaders ⁠meeting in North Carolina that ​Britain maintains an open trading ⁠relationship with friendly nations while imposing ⁠strong ​sanctions and embargoes on Iran, Russia and other ⁠states that have started wars ⁠or ⁠are seeking to acquire nuclear weapons.

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