Britain will keep 'pragmatic' China trade stance amid G20 debate on imbalances, official says
Britain will maintain a "pragmatic relationship" with China on trade while navigating the "sensitive" issue of how to reduce global imbalances, Chief Secretary to the UK Treasury Emma Reynolds said on Tuesday.
Reynolds told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of the G20 finance leaders meeting in North Carolina that Britain maintains an open trading relationship with friendly nations while imposing strong sanctions and embargoes on Iran, Russia and other states that have started wars or are seeking to acquire nuclear weapons.