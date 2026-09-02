India seeks applications for remaining raw sugar import quota

India ​has invited applications ​from eligible ‌sugar millers ​and refiners to allocate the remaining ‌202,550 metric tons of raw sugar under a duty-free import quota of 1 ‌million tons approved by New ‌Delhi last month, a government circular said on Tuesday. India sought applications last month ⁠for ​duty-free ⁠imports of 1 million tons of raw sugar ⁠until October 31, ahead of the country's ​festival season, when sugar consumption ⁠typically peaks on strong demand for traditional ⁠sweets.

Applications ​totalling 797,450 tons had already been received and allocated under ⁠an earlier notice, leaving 202,550 tons available under ⁠the ⁠quota, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said.