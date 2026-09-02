Utah judge to rule if Charlie Kirk murder suspect will stand trial

Nearly ‌a ​year after Charlie Kirk was shot dead at a Utah university, a judge heard argumentson Tuesday about whether the Utah man accused of killing the right-wing activist should stand trial and whether prosecutors can seek the death penalty. At a hearing in Utah District ‌Court in Provo, prosecutors laid out what they have called "overwhelming" evidence that a capital trial of Tyler Robinson, 23, is warranted for the murder of one of the U.S. political right's most prominent figures.

Prosecutors have accused the former apprentice electrician of firing the single shot that killed Kirk, 31, as he held one of his trademark campus debates that helped propel him to national ‌prominence. Utah County prosecutor Ryan McBride told the court he would present images of Kirk's shooting at Utah Valley University in Orem on September 10, 2025. He also planned to ‌show messages in which Robinson allegedly admitted to the crime.

Among those in the packed courtroom were Kirk's parents, Robert and Kathryn, and his wife, Erika, who has taken leadership of the late activist's conservative youth organization. Robinson faces seven charges, among them aggravated murder for endangering the lives of others at the event attended by over 3,000 people. That count carries the death penalty in Utah.

Lawyers for the defense will argue on Tuesday against ⁠a trial and ​the death penalty. They have said prosecution ⁠evidence is insufficient to merit a trial and that the crime does not reach the standard of aggravated murder. Judge Tony Graf will rule from the bench after up to four hours of closing arguments. Should he find ⁠probable cause for a trial, an arraignment could follow, a Utah courts spokesperson said. Robinson has yet to enter a plea.

A co-founder of conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, Kirk was credited with ​energizing young voters behind President Donald Trump's 2024 reelection campaign. His killing, captured in cellphone video that spread widely on social media, is among a series of attacks ⁠on U.S. political figures in recent years that have fueled debate over political violence in a deeply polarized country.

Tuesday's proceedings follow a week-long preliminary hearing in July where a prosecution witness said video from the day of the shooting ⁠showed ​Robinson in a sniper position when Kirk was shot. Prosecutors also presented test results showing what they said was Robinson's DNA on the murder weapon. At that hearing, Robinson's lawyers questioned the prosecution's DNA testing and said police failed to investigate evidence someone else might have carried out the killing.

His attorneys have argued the shooting is not a capital offense ⁠because the shooter hit the "intended target" and did not put anyone else's life at risk. Prosecutors allege Robinson, who was in a relationship with roommate Lance Twiggs, targeted Kirk ⁠for his political views against gay marriage and transgender ⁠rights. That argument could bolster the prosecution as it pursues the death penalty.

Defense lawyers have said there is no evidence Robinson disagreed with Kirk's political views. At a memorial following Kirk's shooting, Erika Kirk said she forgave the alleged shooter. She has not commented on ‌the death penalty charge.