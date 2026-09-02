Soccer-Grealish returns to Everton on loan from Manchester City

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2026 03:30 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 03:30 IST
Soccer-Grealish returns to Everton on loan from Manchester City

Jack Grealish has rejoined Everton on ​a season-long loan from ​Manchester City, with both ‌Premier League ​clubs confirming the deal late on Tuesday after the forward's promising but injury-curtailed first stint ‌on Merseyside. The 30-year-old made an immediate impact during his initial loan spell last term, claiming the Premier League Player of the Month award for ‌August before contributing two goals and six assists across 22 ‌appearances in all competitions.

However, his campaign was cut short by a foot injury suffered in January. "I had a perfect time here for the first six months, then ⁠I stayed ​around after I ⁠got injured. I’ve been watching all the Everton games in pre-season and since ⁠the season started," he said.

Grealish, who joined Man City from Aston Villa for ​a reported fee of £100 million in 2021, has collected three Premier ⁠League titles, an FA Cup, and a Champions League during his time at ⁠the ​Etihad Stadium. He is excited to work once again under David Moyes at Everton.

"I’ve had certain managers in the past where I ⁠feel I’ve played my best football under them – and he falls into ⁠that category, for ⁠sure," Grealish said. "Now I feel ready to go. I'm ready to start training tomorrow and prepare for ‌the games."

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