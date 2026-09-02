G20 except China backs curbs on trade surplus distortions

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2026 03:40 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 03:40 IST
G20 except China backs curbs on trade surplus distortions

​G20 finance leaders, ‌except for ​China's, agreed on Tuesday ‌that countries with excessive trade surpluses should remove distortions that cause over-reliance on ‌exports for growth and avoid ‌unnecessary export restrictions. G20 finance ministers and central bankers met in ⁠Asheville, North ​Carolina, ⁠to debate ways to stimulate economic ⁠growth and remove excessive imbalances.

"We agree ​that countries should take steps ⁠to eliminate non-market policies and practices ⁠that ​exacerbate imbalances," said a G20 chair statement agreed on ⁠by all G20 members, except China, ⁠which ⁠objected to certain paragraphs.

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