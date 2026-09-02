UN faces contentious Iran nuclear vote ahead of General Assembly

France said on ‌Tuesday ​the U.N. Security Council will vote this month on renewing the mandate of a panel monitoring sanctions on Iran, setting up a potential showdown with Russia and China, which oppose the sanctions regime and oversight mechanisms.

The ‌mandate of the panel, which supports the work of the U.N. sanctions committee on Iran, is due to expire on September 26, during the annual meeting of world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly. The U.S.-Israeli war with Iran is expected to top the agenda. Outlining plans for the presidency of the ‌15-member Security Council, which France holds for September, French U.N. ambassador Jerome Bonnafont told reporters the nuclear issue and Iran's non-compliance with its U.N. obligations ‌would be at the heart of discussions on the country this month.

"The Council will finally have to vote on renewing the mandate of the ... panel of experts on Iran," he said. "That was a matter reintroduced in September 2025, when we restored sanctions on the country following Iran's non-compliance with its obligation under its nuclear program." U.N. diplomats said the vote ⁠is expected ​on September 17.

Diplomats say a vote ⁠raises the prospect of vetoes by both Russia and China, which argue that the Security Council no longer has a mandate to consider the Iranian nuclear issue. In a joint ⁠statement in March, Russia and China said in reference to the sanctions committee that the Security Council "cannot proceed to re-establish the 1737 Committee or its Panel of ​Experts."

Unlike the panel of experts, the sanctions committee does not have a fixed term. The committee was established in 2006 to oversee sanctions ⁠on Iran over its nuclear program. It is known by the U.N. resolution number 1737, which created it. Russia and China's U.N. missions did not immediately respond to requests for comment ⁠on ​the voting plans.

In 2024, Russia vetoed the annual renewal of a panel of experts monitoring enforcement of U.N. sanctions against North Korea over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs. The Iran dispute stems from a decision by Britain, France and Germany to trigger a U.N. "snapback" mechanism last ⁠year, restoring sanctions lifted under the U.N.-endorsed 2015 Iran nuclear deal after concluding that Tehran was not complying with the agreement meant to prevent it ⁠from developing a nuclear weapon.

Iran denies seeking ⁠nuclear weapons, but its uranium-enrichment program has long caused the U.S. and its allies to worry that Tehran is at least keeping the option open of one day producing nuclear weapons, since enriched uranium can be used ‌to fuel power plants ‌or make the core of a nuclear bomb.