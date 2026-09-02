Apple Maps changes name of Lake Ontario to 'Lake America'

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2026 04:04 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 04:04 IST
Apple Maps changes name of Lake Ontario to 'Lake America'

Apple changed the name ​of Lake Ontario to "Lake America" on ‌the ​web version of its Apple Maps following U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order renaming the lake. The move by Apple on Tuesday followed a decision by Alphabet late ‌on Saturday to change the name of the lake on its Google Maps for U.S. users.

Apple confirmed that U.S. users will see “Lake America” following a change to the body of water’s name in the U.S. Geographic Names Information System. Users ‌in Canada will continue to see Lake Ontario, and users in the rest of the world will ‌see both names, following the same approach Apple used after Trump renamed the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America.

The name changes illustrate how U.S. tech companies are being pulled into geopolitical disputes as the Trump administration pressures them to comply with executive orders that allies ⁠and ​international bodies have rejected. Trump's executive ⁠order on Lake Ontario, one of the five Great Lakes of North America, applies to U.S. federal usage for the lake, and ⁠does not govern what Canada, international bodies or other organizations call the lake.

A majority of Americans oppose Trump's moves last week ​to raise taxes on imported Canadian goods and his order to rename Lake Ontario as "Lake America," a ⁠new Reuters/Ipsos poll found. Within hours of Trump's executive order, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and New York Governor Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, said they ⁠would ​not be changing the name, which is more than 400 years old. New York borders the lake on the U.S. side.

About 52% of the surface area of Lake Ontario is in Canada, with the remainder in ⁠New York. Since early 2025, Trump has repeatedly taunted Canada about becoming the 51st U.S. state, an idea Canadian ⁠leaders have dismissed as ridiculous.

Trump ⁠also ordered the Gulf of Mexico renamed to Gulf of America in January 2025 and both Google and Apple revised their map apps to reflect the change for ‌U.S. users.

TRENDING

1
Honduran court drops charges against former president pardoned by Trump

Honduran court drops charges against former president pardoned by Trump

Global
2
ROI-Warsh scored an easy win in Jackson Hole. The hard work starts now: McGeever

ROI-Warsh scored an easy win in Jackson Hole. The hard work starts now: McGe...

Global
3
Tennis-Andreeva dismantles Tjen, eases into US Open second round

Tennis-Andreeva dismantles Tjen, eases into US Open second round

Global
4
Utah judge allows prosecutors to seek death penalty in Charlie Kirk murder case

Utah judge allows prosecutors to seek death penalty in Charlie Kirk murder c...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Africa’s Digital Finance Boom Is Stronger on Access Than on Proven Growth Transmission

What Makes Climate Adaptation Work? Capacity, Inclusion and Local Ownership

Where Dental Insurance Falls Short: Medicaid and CHIP Children Struggle to Find Specialist Care

Raising Revenue Right: How Smarter Tax Systems Can Finance Development Without Hurting Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026