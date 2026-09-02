Explosion heard in Ukraine's Kyiv, Reuters witness says
An explosion was heard in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Wednesday morning, a Reuters witness said, in what would be the seventh straight day of strikes on the city.
An explosion was heard in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Wednesday morning, a Reuters witness said, in what would be the seventh straight day of strikes on the city.
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