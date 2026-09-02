Explosion heard in Ukraine's Kyiv, Reuters witness says

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2026 10:17 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 10:17 IST
Explosion heard in Ukraine's Kyiv, Reuters witness says

​An ‌explosion was ​heard ‌in the Ukrainian capital of ‌Kyiv on ‌Wednesday morning, ⁠a ​Reuters witness ⁠said, in what ⁠would be ​the seventh ⁠straight day ⁠of strikes ​on the ⁠city.

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