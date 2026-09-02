Global temperature rises to exceed 1.5 Celsius 'within a few years', UNEP says

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2026 11:06 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 11:06 IST
Global temperature rises to exceed 1.5 Celsius 'within a few years', UNEP says

Global temperature rises are set ​to exceed the key threshold ​of 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees ‌Fahrenheit) "within ​a few years", the UN's environmental body said on Wednesday, creating more extreme weather and intensifying pressure ‌on ecosystems, glaciers and low-lying coastal cities. The United Nations Environment Programme said bringing temperature rises back to below 1.5C was "possible but highly uncertain," and would require ‌rapid emission cuts as well as interventions to remove carbon dioxide already ‌in the atmosphere.

Here are the details:

TRENDING

1
ROI-The 'real' deal — world bonds grind towards higher neutral rates: Mike Dolan 

ROI-The 'real' deal — world bonds grind towards higher neutral rates: Mike D...

Global
2
ROI-Trump plan risks derailing Venezuela oil recovery: Bousso

ROI-Trump plan risks derailing Venezuela oil recovery: Bousso

Global
3
US energy secretary says Venezuela oil output to more than double in next few years

US energy secretary says Venezuela oil output to more than double in next fe...

Global
4
Sixteen killed, 28 injured in Egypt's South Sinai in bus accident, health ministry says

Sixteen killed, 28 injured in Egypt's South Sinai in bus accident, health mi...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Africa’s Digital Finance Boom Is Stronger on Access Than on Proven Growth Transmission

What Makes Climate Adaptation Work? Capacity, Inclusion and Local Ownership

Where Dental Insurance Falls Short: Medicaid and CHIP Children Struggle to Find Specialist Care

Raising Revenue Right: How Smarter Tax Systems Can Finance Development Without Hurting Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026