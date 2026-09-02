Global temperature rises to exceed 1.5 Celsius 'within a few years', UNEP says

Global temperature rises are set ​to exceed the key threshold ​of 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees ‌Fahrenheit) "within ​a few years", the UN's environmental body said on Wednesday, creating more extreme weather and intensifying pressure ‌on ecosystems, glaciers and low-lying coastal cities. The United Nations Environment Programme said bringing temperature rises back to below 1.5C was "possible but highly uncertain," and would require ‌rapid emission cuts as well as interventions to remove carbon dioxide already ‌in the atmosphere.

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