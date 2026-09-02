German power grid under fresh sabotage attack, police say

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2026 11:14 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 11:14 IST
German power grid under fresh sabotage attack, police say

Germany ​has faced ​a second sabotage ‌attempt on ​its electricity grid, with local police saying on ‌Wednesday they are investigating an attack on a substation in the western city ‌of Bergheim. A police spokesperson said they ‌are investigating an act of premeditated vandalism on the technical infrastructure at 1800 GMT on ⁠Tuesday ​but ⁠added that the region's power supply was unaffected.

The ⁠spokesperson would not specify the damage. Also on ​Tuesday, rockets carrying conductive material damaged ⁠power lines in the eastern German state ⁠of ​Brandenburg.

Berlin on Tuesday blamed Russia for an attempted drone attack on ⁠a Ukrainian cargo plane at Leipzig/Halle airport ⁠last month ⁠and ordered a series of measures in response.

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