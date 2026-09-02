German power grid under fresh sabotage attack, police say
Germany has faced a second sabotage attempt on its electricity grid, with local police saying on Wednesday they are investigating an attack on a substation in the western city of Bergheim. A police spokesperson said they are investigating an act of premeditated vandalism on the technical infrastructure at 1800 GMT on Tuesday but added that the region's power supply was unaffected.
The spokesperson would not specify the damage. Also on Tuesday, rockets carrying conductive material damaged power lines in the eastern German state of Brandenburg.
Berlin on Tuesday blamed Russia for an attempted drone attack on a Ukrainian cargo plane at Leipzig/Halle airport last month and ordered a series of measures in response.