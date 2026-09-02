Germany successfully tests Israeli ballistic missile, officials say

Germany successfully tested an Israeli ballistic missile in ​the North Atlantic overnight, military officials said ​on Wednesday, as Western powers ‌scramble to acquire ​long-range weapons to counter what they see as an increased threat from Russia. The test of what officials said was a LORA ‌missile built by Israel Aerospace Industries came hours after Berlin publicly blamed Russia for an attempted drone attack at Leipzig/Halle Airport last month and ordered measures in response.

Germany does not currently have ballistic missiles, which fly ‌at much higher speeds than the cruise missiles in its arsenal. The Israeli-built system has ‌a range of up to 500 km (310 miles), Germany's defence ministry said. Berlin is engaged in a number of multinational collaborations aimed at developing long-range missiles, and also looking at options to buy such weapons.

Navy chief Jan Christian ⁠Kaack said ​the test was a ⁠success. "Our units can successfully deploy the system, and its potential range exceeds anything we have seen before," he said in ⁠a statement. "In terms of protecting Germany and our allies, this test marks a new chapter in deterrence ​and maritime defence readiness."

Germany is also working on an upgraded version of its Taurus cruise missile, ⁠currently its only weapon with a range of several hundred kilometres, with production scheduled to start in 2029. The upgraded Taurus ⁠NEO ​missile will feature an extended range, improved shielding against interference, and advancements in navigation and seeker head technology, according to a budget document.

German forces have about 600 Taurus missiles with an official ⁠range of more than 500 km (310 miles) in their inventories, that can be launched from fighter ⁠jets such as the Tornado, ⁠the F-15 or the F-18. The weapon, built by European defence company MBDA, ,, is designed to destroy targets behind enemy lines such as command ‌bunkers, ammunition ‌and fuel dumps, airfields and bridges.