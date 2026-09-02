Germany successfully tests Israeli ballistic missile, officials say

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2026 12:54 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 12:54 IST
Germany successfully tests Israeli ballistic missile, officials say

Germany successfully tested an Israeli ballistic missile in ​the North Atlantic overnight, military officials said ​on Wednesday, as Western powers ‌scramble to acquire ​long-range weapons to counter what they see as an increased threat from Russia. The test of what officials said was a LORA ‌missile built by Israel Aerospace Industries came hours after Berlin publicly blamed Russia for an attempted drone attack at Leipzig/Halle Airport last month and ordered measures in response.

Germany does not currently have ballistic missiles, which fly ‌at much higher speeds than the cruise missiles in its arsenal. The Israeli-built system has ‌a range of up to 500 km (310 miles), Germany's defence ministry said. Berlin is engaged in a number of multinational collaborations aimed at developing long-range missiles, and also looking at options to buy such weapons.

Navy chief Jan Christian ⁠Kaack said ​the test was a ⁠success. "Our units can successfully deploy the system, and its potential range exceeds anything we have seen before," he said in ⁠a statement. "In terms of protecting Germany and our allies, this test marks a new chapter in deterrence ​and maritime defence readiness."

Germany is also working on an upgraded version of its Taurus cruise missile, ⁠currently its only weapon with a range of several hundred kilometres, with production scheduled to start in 2029. The upgraded Taurus ⁠NEO ​missile will feature an extended range, improved shielding against interference, and advancements in navigation and seeker head technology, according to a budget document.

German forces have about 600 Taurus missiles with an official ⁠range of more than 500 km (310 miles) in their inventories, that can be launched from fighter ⁠jets such as the Tornado, ⁠the F-15 or the F-18. The weapon, built by European defence company MBDA, ,, is designed to destroy targets behind enemy lines such as command ‌bunkers, ammunition ‌and fuel dumps, airfields and bridges.

TRENDING

1
"Women must join mainstream": Keralam VD Satheesham hits out at cleric Aboobacker's remarks on restrictions for women

"Women must join mainstream": Keralam VD Satheesham hits out at cleric Aboob...

India
2
China regrets G20 meeting failed to issue communique, foreign ministry says

China regrets G20 meeting failed to issue communique, foreign ministry says

Global
3
Congo Ebola death toll surpasses 3,000, government data show

Congo Ebola death toll surpasses 3,000, government data show

Global
4
UNESCO Looks Beyond 2030 to Reinvent Education for a More Sustainable World

UNESCO Looks Beyond 2030 to Reinvent Education for a More Sustainable World

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Green Energy Is Not a Shortcut to Economic Convergence in Eastern Europe

What Keeps Higher Education Valuable in Fragile, Resource-Scarce Settings?

Africa’s Digital Finance Boom Is Stronger on Access Than on Proven Growth Transmission

What Makes Climate Adaptation Work? Capacity, Inclusion and Local Ownership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026