Greenland foreign minister says dialogue with US to resolve situation is ongoing
The dialogue with the United States to resolve the situation is ongoing, Greenland's Foreign Minister Mute Egede said in Brussels on Wednesday.
The dialogue with the United States to resolve the situation is ongoing, Greenland's Foreign Minister Mute Egede said in Brussels on Wednesday.
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