European shares pinned at one-month low as flaring Mideast tensions lift bond yields

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2026 12:55 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 12:55 IST
European shares pinned at one-month low as flaring Mideast tensions lift bond yields

European shares hovered near a one-month low on Wednesday, pressured by ‌a spike in bond yields as escalating tensions in the Middle East stoked worries about energy-induced inflation.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was flat at 647.87 ‌points by 0714 GMT, with Germany's DAX down 0.2%. The U.S. and ‌Iran were back on a war footing this week, which sent Brent crude prices above $95 a barrel to a six-week high and fanned inflation concerns against ⁠the backdrop of ​elevated government ⁠debt.

The yield on German 10-year bonds hit its highest since April 2011, while investors ⁠see a near 40% chance that the European Central Bank's deposit rate ​could hit 3% by March 2027, up from a 25% chance ⁠last week, LSEG-compiled data showed. Among individual stocks, Lottomatica slid 6.3% and was temporarily ⁠halted ​after the Italian betting firm said it will take over Spain's Cirsa to create a combined entity. The media sector lost ⁠1.5% and led declines.

Telecom stocks led gains, with Nokia Oyj up nearly ⁠2% after ⁠index provider STOXX said the Finnish telecom equipment maker will rejoin the Euro STOXX 50.

TRENDING

1
"Women must join mainstream": Keralam VD Satheesham hits out at cleric Aboobacker's remarks on restrictions for women

"Women must join mainstream": Keralam VD Satheesham hits out at cleric Aboob...

India
2
China regrets G20 meeting failed to issue communique, foreign ministry says

China regrets G20 meeting failed to issue communique, foreign ministry says

Global
3
Congo Ebola death toll surpasses 3,000, government data show

Congo Ebola death toll surpasses 3,000, government data show

Global
4
UNESCO Looks Beyond 2030 to Reinvent Education for a More Sustainable World

UNESCO Looks Beyond 2030 to Reinvent Education for a More Sustainable World

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Green Energy Is Not a Shortcut to Economic Convergence in Eastern Europe

What Keeps Higher Education Valuable in Fragile, Resource-Scarce Settings?

Africa’s Digital Finance Boom Is Stronger on Access Than on Proven Growth Transmission

What Makes Climate Adaptation Work? Capacity, Inclusion and Local Ownership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026