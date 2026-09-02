Leipzig drone incident marks new escalation by Russia in Europe, von der Leyen says

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2026 16:36 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 16:36 IST
Leipzig drone incident marks new escalation by Russia in Europe, von der Leyen says

The attempted ​drone attack in Leipzig ​that has been ‌attributed to ​Russia marks a new escalation on European soil and will ‌only strengthen the EU's resolve to increase pressure on Russia, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said ‌on Wednesday. "This was an attack using military ‌grade material, carried out by Russian operatives on European Union soil," von der Leyen told reporters in Brussels, adding ⁠that ​there could ⁠have been a loss of life had it succeeded.

"Europe and ⁠NATO will not just maintain our pressure on Russia. ​We will increase it and we will not ⁠stop." Von der Leyen said the incident was part of "a ⁠broader pattern ​of increasingly dangerous incidents".

"Europeans are faced with a hard truth that this is ⁠the new normal," she said. "We have to step up." NATO Secretary ⁠General ⁠Mark Rutte echoed Von der Leyen's views, adding that Russia had grown "increasingly reckless."

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