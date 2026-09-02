US eyes airlines, digital assets as Iran-related targets, Bessent says

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2026 17:42 IST | Created: 02-09-2026 17:42 IST
US eyes airlines, digital assets as Iran-related targets, Bessent says

‌U.S. Treasury ​Secretary Scott Bessent on Wednesday said airlines, the maritime industry and ‌digital assets could be possible targets as the Trump administration continues its planned efforts to squeeze Iran's economy.

Bessent, ‌asked about Russian support for Iran in an interview ‌on Fox News following a G20 gathering in North Carolina this week, also warned "everyone" against backing Tehran. "My message to everyone ⁠is ​stay ⁠away. We all want this conflict to end, and the fastest ⁠way for the conflict to end is for no ​one to provide any support to this regime," ⁠he told "Fox & Friends" one day after Russian President Vladimir ⁠Putin ​threw his support behind Iran.

"We are having very fulsome talks with anyone supporting the regime," ⁠he added. On Tuesday, Bessent said the administration could also target ⁠airline ⁠leasing companies and that more Iran bank sanctions could come this week.

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